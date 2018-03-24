This Florida Panthers attorney and former WWE writer is now scripting for MLW

It’s great to live a dream. Robert Karpeles is living two.
A former WWE writer and production assistant, Karpeles is the attorney for the NHL Florida Panthers in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale. When his Panthers’ schedule permits, he is also helping script Major League Wrestling shows in Orlando with some of his former WWE writing colleagues -- like Court Bauer, Alex Greenfield and Bruce Prichard (Brother Love).
Speaking of Prichard, he and Conrad Thompson co-host the award-winning podcast Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard. They collaborated with Karpeles to bring a live pro wrestling talk show to the BB&T Center in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, March 17 during Florida Panthers Pro Wrestling Day. After the Panthers played the Edmonton Oilers, Karpeles opened the talk show for Prichard and Thompson, who later introduced surprise guest WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson.
Here is an audio Interview with Karpeles, who worked for WWE from 2005-06, there for WWE Unforgiven (WWE Champ John Cena vs. Kurt Angle; Edge with Lita vs. Matt Hardy in a steel cage; Intercontinental Champ Ric Flair vs. Carlito), WWE Homecoming (Kurt Angle vs. HBK Shawn Michaels Iron Man Match; Matt Hardy vs. Edge with Lita in a Loser Leaves Raw Money In The Bank Ladder Match; Triple H and Ric Flair vs. Carlito and Chris Masters; John Cena vs. Eric Bischoff); the Eddy Guerrero Tribute Show; and WrestleMania 22 (WWE Champ John Cena vs. Triple H; World Champ Kurt Angle vs. Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio; Edge with Lita vs. Mick Foley in a Hardcore match).
Karpeles discusses Florida Panthers Pro Wrestling Day; Bruce Prichard; Pat Patterson; WWE; and more.
The playoff-pushing Florida Panthers host the Arizona Coyotes in an important game down the stretch at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 24 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise,
Karpeles talks Florida Panthers hockey; hockey players fighting on Panthers Pro Wrestling Day; The Boogeyman (Coach and Wrestler); Court Bauer, Mister St. Laurent; working for MLW; and more.
Karpeles continues with words about MLW; new talent; his work schedule; what does an attorney for a pro sports team do; interest to become an attorney; WWE legal; and more.
Karpeles notes watching wrestling while growing up in South Florida; the Rock-n-Wrestling cartoon; the Panthers supporting nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School; Panthers players Roberto Luongo and Keith Yandle being WWE fans; WWE writers; the schedule for a WWE writer; bringing the Edge, Lita, Matt Hardy real-life love triangle/angle to WWE TV programming; and more.
Karpeles closes with commentary on bringing the Edge, Lita, Matt Hardy real-life love triangle/angle to WWE TV programming; what makes a successful angle; MLW; The Writers Room podcast; the Florida Panthers; social media; and more.
Karpeles sure does enjoy his jobs and talking about them.
First and foremost is the Florida Panthers, his full-time gig and full-time love.
