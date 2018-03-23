This Dancing Dominican challenges for Sweetwater Pro Wrestling’s U.S. title in Miami

Dancing Dominican Cha Cha Charlie is grooving his way to a Sweetwater Pro Wrestling U.S. title shot, but champion Rey Fury stands in his way.
Cha Cha Charlie and Rey Fury will battle for the title during SPW’s Extreme Justice show on Saturday, March 24 at Revo Entertainment Center, 10395 NW 41st St. in Doral.
Bell time is 8 p.m.
It marks Cha Cha Charlie’s SPW debut and the first time wrestling Fury.
“I’ve never worked with him, but he is pretty popular in the independent scene,” Charlie told The Roman Show. ”I am excited to face him. He looks really good. I have been studying him since I am going to face him. You have to study your opponent. He is talented.”
Fury is from Puerto Rico making this a battle of the islands.
“I will have to get out of my element and do something different,” Charlie said. “It’s an opportunity for the U.S. title. It is my hometown, too, because when I moved down here from New York, the first place I went to was Doral. I have a lot of people going.”
Cha Cha Charlie is a second-generation wrestler. His uncle wrestled under the name La Momia—The Mommy in Spanish--in the Dominica Republic and feuded with famed Dominican wrestler Jack Veneno.
Trained by Pablo Marquez, Cha Cha Charlie learned his trade at the Main Event Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, after working as a cameraman for South Florida promotion CCW. He has been training about four years.
Sweetwater Pro Wrestling’s show will also feature ECW alum Sandman and lucha star Bestia from The Crash.
