These Ring of Honor stars visit kids at Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas

Ring of Honor World Champ Dalton Castle, Jay Lethal, Bully Ray, Colt Cabana, Beer City Bruiser and Ian Riccaboni recently visited Sunrise Children’s Hospital during Ring of Honor’s 16th Anniversary Weekend in Las Vegas.
They spent time with the kids, posing for photos, signing autographs and talking with them.
ROH conducted its 16th Anniversary show, followed by TV tapings at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.
Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 34 Weekend next month in New Orleans.
- ROH in Lakeland and West Palm Beach
Ring of Honor returns to Florida in April.
After a pair of successful and newsworthy shows in Florida in November, Ring of Honor returns for two big shows in April, including its debut in West Palm Beach.
Ring of Honor will appear in West Palm Beach at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Friday, April 27, and in Lakeland again at the RP Funding Center on Saturday, April 28.
Tickets for West Palm go on sale next Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Eastern for Ringside Members and Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Eastern for the general public.
Tickets for Lakeland are on sale now.
The last time ROH was in Florida, a memorable confrontation between The Briscoes and Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer culminated in ROH COO Joe Koff stepping into the ring and booking the brutal New York City Street Fight between the two teams that occurred at Final Battle in December. Also that November weekend in Florida, Bullet Club’s The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) successfully defended the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.
ROH is coming off its most successful year ever, and that momentum has continued in 2018. There’s a new ROH World Champion in Dalton Castle and new ROH World Television Champion in Silas Young. Will they still be wearing gold when ROH hits Florida in April? If so, will they leave Florida with their title belts?
To find out, join ROH in West Palm Beach and Lakeland.
