Interview with WWE alum Katie Lea Burchill, aka TNA Winter

TNA and WWE alum Katarina Leigh Waters is in a new movie titled Killing Joan.
The film stars Jamie Bernadette (Joan Butler) as a female-take on The Crow. Waters (WWE’s Katie Lea Burchill and TNA Wrestling’s Winter) is one of her adversaries.
When her movie making schedule permits, Waters continues to wrestle on the indie circuit, nationally and internationally. With the growth of women in society -- which includes women’s wrestling -- she is interested in WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Lucha Underground.
Waters, 40, discusses movie making, how pro wrestling helped her career, Lucha Underground, John Morrison, and more.
Waters talks about creative arts, plays, poetry, growing up in Germany, moving to England, becoming a pro wrestler, transitioning into pro wrestling, getting her big break in pro wrestling, and more.
Waters discusses Ohio Valley Wrestling, Mickie James, WrestleMania, if she would have done something different in WWE, the state of women's wrestling today and more.
Waters talks about working with talent in Ohio Valley Wrestling and WWE, working for wrestling groups in the future, her social media including a thought-provoking YouTube channel, the Douglas High School shooting, Smallville, Lex Luthor and more.
About the movie Killing Joan
Joan Butler is an implacable spirit focused on bringing down the mobsters who left her for dead in writer/director Todd Bartoo’s highly-anticipated and unique unification of The Crow and Death Wish.
Joan (Jamie Bernadette, All Girl’s Weekend, I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu) is an enforcer known for her ruthless tactics and wild abandon. After she is double crossed by her boss and left for dead, she becomes a vengeful spirit and is doomed to wander the Earth until she takes down the men who attacked her.
With eye-popping visual effects by Paul Lada (Prometheus, Harry Potter, Pacific Rim Uprising) and a superlative support cast including Teo Celigo, Erik Aude, David Carey Foster, Katarina Leigh Waters, Erin O’Brien and Daniel Gardner, Killing Joan is available digital on April 3 and DVD on July 10.
For a movie clip featuring Waters, click below:
