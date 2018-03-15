Florida Panthers Wrestling Day, Platinum Pro Wrestling Night in South Florida

Upcoming pro wrestling events, shows in South Florida
- Platinum Pro in Cooper City
Platinum Pro Wrestling presents St. Patrick’s Day Slamboree at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17 in Cooper City.
Originally scheduled in Boca Raton, the show has moved to the American Legion Hall Post 321, 9081 SW 51st St., Cooper City.
Never miss a local story.
Matches Announced: PPW Starlight Championship: KAMILLA KAINE (c) vs. DYNAMITE DIDI
PPW Platinumweight Showcase: ALEX CHAMBERLAIN vs. C.J. O'DOYLE
Starlight Showcase: AMBER NOVA vs. PRISCILLA KELLY
Open Weight Showcase: J-DAWG BROOKS with MADD DOG WILLIAMS vs. CHASYN RANCE
DARBY ALLIN, ERNEST R. ALEXANDER III, CHRIS SILVIO, and AMERICAN TOP TEAM’S JOHN HARTNETT and THE JET will be in action.
Also scheduled to appear: PPW Doubles Division Champions T.E.C.H. (TC Read and Mike Monroe), LEON SCOTT, WOLFE TAYLOR, BLAKE BOWMAN, DEZ GRIFFIN, STUD MAGNUM, LARRY LANE, FABULOUS FRANK, COMMISSIONER Mr. MONTOYA and more.
Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for kids younger than 12.
For the American Legion Hall Post 321, call 954-434-0965.
Visit facebook.com/platinumprowrestling
https://www.facebook.com/events/1981928758738014/
- Florida Panthers Pro Wrestling Day
Florida Panthers Pro Wrestling Day is Saturday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale at the BB&T Center, when the NHL Florida Panthers hockey team battles the Edmonton Oilers.
Puck drops at 2 p.m.
Before the game, longtime South Florida indie promotion Coastal Championship Wrestling will provide some matches in the open area in front of the arena doors.
Following the game, Bruce Prichard (Brother Love), Conrad Thompson and a surprise guest will conduct a wrestling talk show with stories that can not be told on their award winning podcast, Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard.
Get tickets to the game, the show and unlimited beer and food at http://BoxOfGimmicks.com
Promo code: WRESTLE.
For more information or to also buy tickets, visit
https://www.nhl.com/panthers/tickets/wrestling.
Check out:
http://www.mlwradio.com/something-to-wrestle-with-bruce-prichard.html
New podscasts each Friday at Noon.
Twitter https://twitter.com/bruceprichard?lang=en
- Sweetwater Pro in Miami
Sweetwater Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24 at the Revo Entertainment Center, 10385 NW 41 St. in Doral in Miami-Dade County.
ECW original The Sandman and Mystery Tag Team Partner vs. The Metro Brothers, who have appeared on WWE NXT TV.
SPW International Title: Joey Ozbourne (champ) vs. Maxx Stardom
SPW United States Title: Rey Fury will defend against Miami’s favorite Latino Cha Cha Charlie.
SPW Women’s Title: Anna Diaz (champ) w/Freedom vs. Tesha Price w/General Manager Jorge Alonso. If Diaz loses, Alonso gets five minutes in the ring with The Face of Change.
Tickets starting at $15 for Front Row, $12 for 2nd row and $10 for General Admission. There is a VIP meet -n-greet with The Sandman and The Crash Mexican wrestling star Bestia 666, also of AAA.
For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com.
For show updates, click: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011386137386
Visiti https://www.facebook.com/SweetProWrestling/
- Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum show
Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum hosts a show at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 25 at its facility on 1982 Tigertail Blvd., Bldg 9, in Dania Beach.
WWE alum Gangrel, Lea Nox, The British Wolf, Chico Adams and more.
Tickets $10.
Gangrel has trained wrestlers in California and Florida.
GWA staff will be available if you want to join the next wrestling class.
https://www.facebook.com/GWAFLORIDA/
- ROH in Lakeland and West Palm Beach
Ring of Honor returns to Florida in April.
After a pair of successful and newsworthy shows in Florida in November, Ring of Honor returns for two big shows in April, including its debut in West Palm Beach.
Ring of Honor will appear in West Palm Beach at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Friday, April 27, and in Lakeland again at the RP Funding Center on Saturday, April 28.
Tickets for West Palm go on sale next Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Eastern for Ringside Members and Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Eastern for the general public.
Tickets for Lakeland are on sale now.
The last time ROH was in Florida, a memorable confrontation between The Briscoes and Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer culminated in ROH COO Joe Koff stepping into the ring and booking the brutal New York City Street Fight between the two teams that occurred at Final Battle in December. Also that November weekend in Florida, Bullet Club’s The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) successfully defended the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.
ROH is coming off its most successful year ever, and that momentum has continued in 2018. There’s a new ROH World Champion in Dalton Castle and new ROH World Television Champion in Silas Young. Will they still be wearing gold when ROH hits Florida in April? If so, will they leave Florida with their title belts?
Join ROH in West Palm Beach and Lakeland to find out.
Click http://rohwrestling.com/
Click http://www.rohwrestling.com/news/ticket-information-announced-rohs-return-lakeland-fl
- CCW in Coral Springs
Coastal Championship Wrestling with WWE alum Alberto Del Rio (aka TNA Impact Wrestling alum Alberto el Patron) is 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N.University Dr.in (South Florida) Coral Springs.
Also, ECW alum Nunzio, lucha libre royalty Hijo de Dos Caras, CCW Champ Santos, CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden, Southeastern Champ Cha Cha Charlie, and more.
Visit www.coastalchampionshipwrestling.com
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
Ever wanted to be a pro wrestler? A referee? A valet/manager? The Main Event Training Center is in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-548-5779.
- WWE alums Batista, Christian, Gangrel, Lawler, Lita, Mysterio, Stratus at Florida Supercon
WWE alum Batista, who stars in Guardians of the Galaxy, along with his good friend and fellow WWE alum Rey Mysterio, will be at Florida Supercon, which runs July 12-15 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.
Batista will be there July 15 only.
WWE Hall of Famers Jerry The King Lawler, Lita and Trish Stratus will be there July 13-15 as well as WWE alums Christian and Gangrel. Michael Kingston (Headlocked, WWE Comics), too.
http://floridasupercon.com/dave-bautista/
Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling, which features pro wrestling matches with trained pro wrestlers in cosplay, will also be part of Florida Supercon from July 12-15.
New to the roster include Chelsea Green (Impact Wrestling alum Laurel Van Ness), Ian Maxwell, Daylin, and Salina de la Renta.
They join Angel Rose (Impact Wrestling’s Diamante of LAX), Alex Chamberlain, NXT Blue Pants Leva Bates, Trevor Read, Mike Monroe, Su Yung, Darby Allin, Caleb Konley, Aerial Monroe, Edward Malken, Lea Nox, John Beaver, Dynamite Didi, Julian Kelevra, Stevie Stamos, Angel Crush, Aron Agony, Aria Blake, Milo Beasley, Savannah Evans, Zane Riley, Doris, K-Cling, Flex Magnum, Heather Kid Cadet Reicher, Jude Mackenzie, Clara Sinclare, Jason Cade, Jim Sherbert, Bruce Owens, Dave Garreau, Elgin David, Dan Parella, Nick Unthank, and more.
- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments