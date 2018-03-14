Media Q&A with Taya Valkyrie of Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground

Lucha wrestling standout Taya Valkyrie, who wrestles for Lucha Underground, AAA and Impact Wrestling, is gearing for the historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling event during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans.
That promotional battle occurs Friday, April 6.
Which company will she represent?
Taya, 34, participated in a Media Conference Call recently via Impact Wrestling to discuss that and answer many other questions.
She discusses returning to Impact Wrestling, the historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling show during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans, and more.
She talks about her elaborate and epic ring entrance, the historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling event during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans, and more.
She addresses subjects like Impact Wrestling Knockout Rosemary, intergender matches, the historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling event during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans, and more.
She mentions learning ballet and gymnastics, her parents supporting her wrestling endeavors, working with Rowdy Roddy Piper, the historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling event during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans, and more.
She notes attending the University of Calgary, enjoying the NHL Calgary Flames, wrestling Impact Wrestling Knockout Rosemary, the historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling show during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans, and more.
She discusses Brian Cage, Tessa Blanchard, Joey Ryan, Candice LeRae, intergender wrestling, the lucha libre style, the historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling event during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans, and more.
She talks women's wrestling, training in Calgary, Alberta, Canada via Lance Storm at the Storm Wrestling Academy, training in Mexico via Silver King and Konnan and others at Star Gym, the historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling event during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans, and more.
She addresses the Rosemary and Sexy Star incident, historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling show during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans, Karen and Jeff Jarrett, having a ring in the backyard, and more.
She notes women’s wrestling getting respect, the impact of the Knockouts (past and present), the historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling event during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans, and more.
She mentions fiance Johnny Mundo (aka Johnny Impact, aka John Morrison), getting married, advice for other women wrestlers, the historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling card during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans, and more.
She talks about the Canadian weather, an intergender title, being a role model for girls, the historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling show during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans, working out with fiance Johnny Impact (WWE alum John Morrison), Boone the Bounty Hunter, mini-golf and more.
She discusses wanting to work with Impact Wrestling Knockouts Diamante (Angel Rose) of LAX and Allie, the historic Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling event during WrestleCon Weekend in April in New Orleans, working out with fiance Johnny Impact (WWE alum John Morrison), Boone the Bounty Hunter, mini-golf and more.
- Taya returns to Impact
She’s baaaaack and set for destruction, starting with a renewed rivalry with Rosemary.
Taya Valkyrie is a powerful, dominant force in women’s wrestling. Truly, Lucha Royalty.
The Canadian-born and raised Valkyrie, who has been wrestling since 2010, was trained by ECW, WCW and WWE alum Lance Storm at the successful Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Valkyrie returned to Impact Wrestling on March 1, immediately setting her sights on destroying Rosemary.
Is the real alpha of Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Division a Demon Assassin or Lucha Royalty?
Valkyrie arrived in Iimpact in September, with an introduction that is amazing unto itself. The Knockouts Championship is withing her grasp, and she knows what it takes to be a champion. In Mexico, competing for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), she is a two-time champ and became the longest-reigning Reina de Reinas Champion in history.
Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. EST Thursdays on Pop TV.
