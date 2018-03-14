New Day Xavier Woods Talks Book of Booty, Trombone, WWE WrestleMania

The term ‘Jack of All Trades” can be redefined these days into “Woods of All Trades,” especially with the current release of “The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It,” available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and so many more places.
That latest book release is from WWE’s The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods).
Woods, 31, is multi-faceted, a renaissance man for sure, and he sure enjoys what he does, which includes making this book.
---
Audio interview with Xavier Woods
He discusses the book, needing positive vibes, forming The New Day, playing the trombone, naming it Francseca, elaborate ring entrances, WrestleMania in New Orleans, Trombone Shorty, and more.
Woods wrestles. He is athletic, and he entertains, using his charm, personality, sense of humor and quick wit.
Woods also plays the trombone.
Talk about having fun. Woods was featured playing trombone and tambourine as well as dancing and singing on the Postmodern Jukebox cover of “What is Love” music video.
http://www.tromboneshorty.com/
Woods is smart. Education is important.
An alum of Furman University (Go Paladins) in South Carolina, Woods graduated with a bachelor's degree in philosophy and a master’s degree in psychology. Working on his doctorate, he also holds a degree in ring psychology. When his sports entertainment career ends, Woods wants to work with children with autism.
Last year, Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston hosted WWE’s WrestleMania 33 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
He discusses hosting WrestleMania, wrestling in WrestleMania, celebrating National Pancake Day, summing up The New Day in one word, education program offered by WWE, and more.
Woods enjoys attending comic cons in colorful cosplay. His WWE ring attire is elaborate, too. He conducts a fun video-game playing, interview show “UpUpDownDown” on YouTube.
Check out “UpUpDownDown” on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIr1YTkEHdJFtqHvR7Rwttg/featured
Wood’s life was spotlighted on ESPN's E:60 special on WWE titled “Behind the Curtain,” which aired May 5, 2015.
He is also a fan of K-Pop, which is Korean pop music.
On his left forearm, Woods displays a Tri Force tattoo -- representing courage, power and wisdom from the Legend of Zelda video game.
WWE bio on Xavier Woods
http://www.wwe.com/superstars/xavier-woods
Twitter: https://twitter.com/XavierWoodsPhD
About “The Book of Booty”
“The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love it. Never Be It” (St. Martin’s Griffin) is the only resource fans need to embrace the power of positivity and live the New Day way of life.
Broken into several brief, “in-world” chapters, this tongue-in-cheek handbook will have even the most booty of individuals clapping, gyrating, and radiating positivity like the New Day themselves.
Fans will learn:
- The feel-good story of three underestimated WWE Superstars
- Undisputed facts of their stratospheric title reign
- Brain busting trivia
- The power of zany outfits, beloved instruments and the entire New Day world
- How to dance like Big E, find your spirit animal, bake with Booty O’s and much more.
About The Authors
WWE Superstars Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day are four-time Tag Team Champions, including the longest reign in WWE history at 483 days.
Known for their over-the-top positivity, dancing and overall silliness, The New Day was collectively named Rolling Stone magazine’s 2015 “Wrestler(s) of the Year.” They also hold the honor of hosting WrestleMania 33, WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, in front of a record-breaking crowd of more than 75.000 fans from all 50 states and 62 countries at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
About WWE
Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
For information on its global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.
Is There A Doctor In The House?
The renaissance man Xavier Woods of WWE’s The New Day is earning his doctorate, a Ph.D. Add author to his credits as well as the multi-talented Woods was recently promoting The New Day’s first book, “The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It.” I thought authors, but instead, the interview inspired my Top 10 list of favorite doctors.
10. Dr. Robert Hartley
9. Dr. Demento
8. Hawkeye Pierce
7. Doctor Detroit
6. Dr. Shelby
5. Dr. Foster (my family’s real doctor)
4. Dr. Death Steve Williams
3. Dr. Frasier Crane
2. Dr. J.
1. Dr. Xavier Woods
