Audio, video interviews with 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett has come a long way from those early days selling popcorn at the concession stands of the territorial wrestling shows in local high school gyms and armories from Louisville to Memphis.
Now he’s global, literally and figuratively, and the better selling he’s done inside and outside the ring makes him one of the all-time greats.
So get your popcorn and your smoothies.
Jeff Jarrett will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2018 on Friday, April 6 a the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week.
Well deserved, the multi-talented Jarrett, 50, has worn virtually every hat in the pro wrestling business, starting with that concession job for his father (the great promoter Jerry Jarrett), his grandmother (promoter Christine Jarrett) and his grandfather (promoter Eddie Marlin).
Jeff said he will be representing three generations of family members: his father, his grandmother on his father’s side, his grandfather on his step-mother’s side and himself.
WWE became sports entertainment, and Jarrett is one of its original sports entertainers. He is also one of the founding fathers of TNA (Total Nonstop Action) Wrestling, which is now Impact Wrestling, and he continues to lead Global Force Wrestling shows nationally and internationally.
“Ain’t I Great,” his cocky WWF persona Double J Jeff Jarrett exclaimed, but he actually is and in more than one way.
Jarrett earned many titles during his wrestling days with WCW and WWF (now WWE), but that’s just one area of his career achievements. It takes two to have a good match, and Jarrett, a very good worker in the ring, had no problem making his opponents look like a million bucks, helping elevate talent. That mentality also helped plenty of wrestlers gain exposure through GFW and TNA, companies he ran.
When WCW ended -- bought by rival WWE and then dismantled -- Jarrett and his father along with Jeremy Borash and Bob Ryder were the pioneers of TNA Wrestling, creating another TV outlet for pro wrestlers to showcase their abilities. He later formed Global Force Wrestling.
GFW and TNA (now Impact Wrestling) fielded a Who’s Who of wrestling talent, and several current superstars in WWE and NXT honed their skills through Jarrett’s companies.
AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, Eric Young, and Samoa Joe come to mind. Also, WWE alum Christian proved his worth as a world champion thanks to TNA.
Audio interview with soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett
Jarrett discusses getting the call to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, his reaction, reaction from others and more.
Jarrett talks about being humbled by the reaction -- of his WWE Hall of Fame announcement -- from Zack Ryder, AJ Styles, Mick Foley and more.
Jarrett discusses Mick Foley, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Eric Young, Jerry Lawler, Andy Kaufman, being a fan and more.
Bobby Roode discusses Jeff Jarrett
AJ Styles talks about Jeff Jarrett
Jarrett discusses dealing with personal issues, seeking help from WWE, the WWE Wellness Program, pro wrestling in Louisiana and more.
Jarrett talks about his Global Force Wrestling, playing guitar, representing his historic family and more
Jeff Jarrett music video (actually with The Roadie - Road Dogg Jesse James - on vocals)
My video interview with Jeff Jarrett in July at Impact Wrestling in Orlando
From the Archives
My audio interview from March 2000 with Jeff Jarrett when he wrestled for WCW:
WWE Hall of Fame 2018
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony for the Class of 2018 is Friday, April 6 at the Smoothie King Center during WrestleMania Week in New Orleans.
Joining Jeff Jarrett in that class includes Bill Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von), Ivory, Hillbilly Jim, Kid Rock (Celebrity) and Jarrius JJ Robertson (Warrior Award).
