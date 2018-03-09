Flip Gordon talks Takahashi, Ring of Honor 16th anniversary show

Ring of Honor celebrates its 16th anniversary on Friday, March 9 when it presents “16th Anniversary” live at 9 p.m. EST from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.
The sold-out event will be headlined by ROH World Champion Dalton Castle defending his title against The Franchise of ROH Jay Lethal.
This will be Castle’s first pay-per-view title defense since defeating Cody to capture the belt at Final Battle in December.
Other top matches include:
The Young Bucks and Adam Page defending their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles in a “Vegas Street Fight” against SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky).
The ROH World Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns defending against The Briscoes.
Grudge match: Cody against Matt Taven.
Punishmnent Martinez vs. “The Villain” Marty Scurll
Also, Flip Gordon vs. Hiromu Takahashi with Daryl.
In addition to ordering through traditional pay-per-view providers, 16th Anniversary will be streamed live through ROH’s HonorClub subscription-service platform. The company recently streamed its Manhattan Mayhem event for all HonorClub members with great success.
As a pay-per-view event, 16th Anniversary will be streamed for free to all HonorClub VIP members who sign up for the annual option. Members at the “standard” subscription levels can order the event with a 50-percent discount.
HonorClub is currently available through ROHWrestling.com. An app for iOS and Android, and channels on Apple TV, Roku, and Android TV are currently in a testing phase and will be available for free download soon.
Women of Honor will host a special Facebook Live Pre-Show featuring two WOH Championship Tournament matches.
Tenille Dashwood (WWE alum Emma) will make her ROH Las Vegas debut when she wrestles Brandi Rhodes.
Sumie Sakai battles Hana Kimura from the Stardom promotion in Japan.
- ROH in Lakeland and West Palm Beach
Ring of Honor returns to Florida in April.
After a pair of successful and newsworthy shows in Florida in November, Ring of Honor returns for two big shows in April, including its debut in West Palm Beach.
Ring of Honor will appear in West Palm Beach at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Friday, April 27, and in Lakeland again at the RP Funding Center on Saturday, April 28.
Tickets for West Palm go on sale next Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Eastern for Ringside Members and Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Eastern for the general public.
Tickets for Lakeland are on sale now.
The last time ROH was in Florida, a memorable confrontation between The Briscoes and Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer culminated in ROH COO Joe Koff stepping into the ring and booking the brutal New York City Street Fight between the two teams that occurred at Final Battle in December. Also that November weekend in Florida, Bullet Club’s The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) successfully defended the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.
ROH is coming off its most successful year ever, and that momentum has continued in 2018. There’s a new ROH World Champion in Dalton Castle and new ROH World Television Champion in Silas Young. Will they still be wearing gold when ROH hits Florida in April? If so, will they leave Florida with their title belts?
Join ROH in West Palm Beach and Lakeland to find out.
- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
