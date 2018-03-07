BluePrint Pro, CCW, FEW, Dean Malenko, NXT in South Florida

Upcoming pro wrestling events, shows in South Florida
BluePrint Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at the DS SportsPlex, 3650 SW 10th St., off Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach.
TNT (Terrence and Terrell), twin sons of WWE and ECW alum D-Von Dudley vs. The Gym Nasty Boys (White Mike and Timmy Lou Retton).
Johnny Knockout will be in action, battling Rod Grimes with Serenity.
Beastly Brody, Troy Hollywood, Snoop Strikes, Misled Jude MacKenzie, and The Mecha Wolf 450 in a Fatal Fiveway.
Team American Top Team (King Mo, Blake Bowman/aka Mr. Fabulous Derek Dominick, John The Jet Enriquez, John Hartnett) vs. Omar Amir with Skinny Vinny and Saieve Al Sabah.
Your ring announcer is WSVN Ch.7’s Chris Van Vliet of Deco Drive.
Anna Diaz vs. Miss Hannah.
Also, Darby Allin, Effy, Alexander Zane, and more.
My video interview with TNT
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/blueprintprowrestling/
Twiter https://twitter.com/3DTnT?lang=en
Visit https://blueprintprowrestling.com/.
- Dean Malenko in Miami
WWE Road Agent Dean Malenko will be in South Florida on Friday, March 9 at the FEW Training Center, 7341 NW 32nd Ave., Miami 33147.
Also assisting will be ECW and WWE alum 2 Cold Scorpio, Impact Wrestling and WWE alum The Pope D’Angelo Dinero/Elijah Burke and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long.
The seminar will begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $100 which includes dinner.
Visit:
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
For information on the FEW Wrestling Training Center in Miami, call 305-742-0353.
- FEW in Coral Springs
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at Coral Springs High School, 7201 W. Sample Rd.
WWE Mae Young Classic participant Renee Michelle, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, ECW and WWE alum Too Cold Scorpio, WWE alum The Headbangers, Impact Wrestling alum MJ Jenkins, FEW Champ Soulman Alex G, FEW Tag Champs Cool Pimpin (JB Cool and WWE and Impact Wrestling alum The Pope D’Angelo Dinero) and more.
My video interview with Renee Michelle
For tickets, go to:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-breakdown-2-tickets-42024047056
Visit:
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
For information on the FEW Wrestling Training Center in Miami, call 305-742-0353.
- CCW in Coral Springs
Coastal Championship Wrestling will again be part of the Our Town America Festival on Friday, March 9 at the SportsPlex in Coral Springs.
Visit www.coastalchampionshipwrestling.com
- CCW in North Lauderdale
Coastal Championship Wrestling is returning to North Lauderdale with an all ages, free show at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at 4100 Bailey Rd.
The show is part of an all-day carnival.
CCW Champ Santos, CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden, Southeastern Champ Cha Cha Charlie, Ring of Honor’s Josh The Goods Woods, international star Santana Garrett, Flamboyant Johnny Walker, and more.
My video interview with Santana Garrett
Visit www.coastalchampionshipwrestling.com
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
Ever wanted to be a pro wrestler? A referee? A valet/manager? The Main Event Training Center is in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-548-5779.
- WWE NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE NXT will return to Fort Pierce on Saturday, March 10 at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 200 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet included in the price of admission. First come, first served.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
Call 772-462-1521.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
- Platinum Pro in Cooper City
Platinum Pro Wrestling presents St. Patrick’s Day Slamboree at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17 in Cooper City.
Originally scheduled in Boca Raton, the show has moved to the American Legion Hall Post 321, 9081 SW 51st St., Cooper City.
Matches Announced: PPW Starlight Championship: KAMILLA KAINE (c) vs. DYNAMITE DIDI
PPW Platinumweight Showcase: ALEX CHAMBERLAIN vs. C.J. O'DOYLE
DARBY ALLIN, ERNEST R. ALEXANDER III, AMBER NOVA, CHRIS SILVIO, and AMERICAN TOP TEAM’S JOHN HARTNETT and JOHN The JET will be in action.
Also scheduled to appear: PPW Doubles Division Champions T.E.C.H. (TC Read and Mike Monroe), JDAWG BROOKS, MADD DAWG WILLIAMS, PRISCILLA KELLY, LEON SCOTT, WOLFE TAYLOR, BLAKE BOWMAN, DEZ GRIFFIN, CHASYN RANCE, STUD MAGNUM, LARRY LANE, FABULOUS FRANK, COMMISSIONER Mr. MONTOYA and more.
Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for kids younger than 12.
For the American Legion Hall Post 321, call 954-434-0965.
Visit facebook.com/platinumprowrestling
https://www.facebook.com/events/1981928758738014/
- Wrestling Day at the Panthers
Wrestling Day at the Panthers is Saturday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale at the BB&T Center, when the NHL Florida Panthers battle the Edmonton Oilers.
Puck drops at 2 p.m.
Following the game, Bruce Prichard (Brother Love) and Conrad Thompson will conduct their podcast, Something To Wrestle With. Before the game, Coastal Championship Wrestling will provide some matches.
Get tickets to the game, the show and unlimited beer at http://BoxOfGimmicks.com
Promo code: WRESTLE.
- Southwest Pro in Miami
Southwest Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24 at the Revo Entertainment Center, 10385 NW 41 St. in Doral in Miami-Dade County.
ECW original The Sandman and Mystery Tag Team Partner vs. The Metro Brothers, who have appeared on WWE NXT TV.
SPW International Title: Joey Ozbourne (champ) vs. Maxx Stardom
SPW United States Title: Rey Fury will defend against Miami’s favorite Latino Cha Cha Charlie.
SPW Women’s Title: Anna Diaz (champ) w/Freedom vs. Tesha Price w/General Manager Jorge Alonso. If Diaz loses, Alonso gets five minutes in the ring with The Face of Change.
Tickets starting at $15 for Front Row, $12 for 2nd row and $10 for General Admission. There is a VIP meet -n-greet with The Sandman and AAA and The Crash Mexican wrestling star Bestia 666.
For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com.
For show updates, click: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011386137386
- Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum show
Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum hosts a show at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 25 at its facility on 1982 Tigertail Blvd., Bldg 9, in Dania Beach.
Tickets $10.
WWE alum Gangrel has trained wrestlers in California and Florida.
GWA staff will be available if you want to join the next wrestling class.
https://www.facebook.com/GWAFLORIDA/
- ROH in Lakeland and West Palm Beach
Ring of Honor returns to Florida in April.
After a pair of successful and newsworthy shows in Florida in November, Ring of Honor returns for two big shows in April, including its debut in West Palm Beach.
Ring of Honor will appear in West Palm Beach at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Friday, April 27, and in Lakeland again at the RP Funding Center on Saturday, April 28.
Tickets for West Palm go on sale next Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Eastern for Ringside Members and Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Eastern for the general public.
Tickets for Lakeland are on sale now.
The last time ROH was in Florida, a memorable confrontation between The Briscoes and Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer culminated in ROH COO Joe Koff stepping into the ring and booking the brutal New York City Street Fight between the two teams that occurred at Final Battle in December. Also that November weekend in Florida, Bullet Club’s The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) successfully defended the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.
ROH is coming off its most successful year ever, and that momentum has continued in 2018. There’s a new ROH World Champion in Dalton Castle and new ROH World Television Champion in Silas Young. Will they still be wearing gold when ROH hits Florida in April? If so, will they leave Florida with their title belts?
Join ROH in West Palm Beach and Lakeland to find out.
Click http://rohwrestling.com/
Click http://www.rohwrestling.com/news/ticket-information-announced-rohs-return-lakeland-fl
- WWE alums Batista, Lawler, Lita, Stratus at Florida Supercon
WWE alum Batista, who stars in Guardians of the Galaxy, will be at Florida Supercon on Sunday, July 15 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.
WWE Hall of Famers Jerry The King Lawler, Lita and Trish Stratus will be there July 13-15 as well as WWE alums Christian and Gangrel. Michael Kingston (Headlocked, WWE Comics), too.
http://floridasupercon.com/dave-bautista/
Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling, which features pro wrestling matches with trained pro wrestlers in cosplay, will also be part of Florida Supercon from July 12-15. NXT Blue Pants Leva Bates, Alex Chamberlain, Dave Garreau, Dan Parella, Nick Unthank and more.
