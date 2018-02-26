Ronda Rousey sets WrestleMania table by putting Triple H through one

Talk about making a statement.
Before signing her Raw contract at WWE’s Elimination Chamber on Sunday, Feb. 25, Rowdy Ronda Rousey put WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Triple H Levesque through a table, the same one which held that contract.
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon insulted Rousey, according to Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, leading to the spot with Triple H as the crowd erupted. Stephanie countered by slapping the MMA bad ass and then delivered her best Mr. McMahon type promo, which sets up something big for Monday Night Raw on Feb. 26 and WrestleMania 34 on April 8.
Finally signed to @WWE ... the night definitely could have gone smoother though.... pic.twitter.com/lyu2oGLBFb— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 26, 2018
The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion instantly made headlines following the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble Match at last month’s groundbreaking pay-per-view, walking to the ring to confront Royal Rumble winner Asuka, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte and Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Without saying a word, she pointed directly to the WrestleMania sign looming in the rafters to signal that she intended to make a splash on The Grandest Stage of Then All.
Seems that splash will be a tag match against the WWE husband and wife power couple Paul Triple H Levesque and Stephanie McMahon. This is not the first time they have clashed in WWE.
Will the 31-year-old Rousey contact her mega star friend? Will she seek assistance from one or all of the Four Horsewomen of MMA? Will she form an alliance with her Raw general manager? Will she go it alone?
It will be fun the next few weeks on Raw, leading to WrestleMania 34.
