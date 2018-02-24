This former boxing champ to train in pro wrestling in South Florida

Just a week after WWE alum Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) wrestled her first match in four years, her trainer Pablo Marquez made another big announcement.
Marquez, the president and head trainer at the Main Event Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, reached an agreement with former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champ Big Daddy Riddick Bowe to train him in professional wrestling.
I asked Marquez about this via social media, and he responded: “It never ceases to amaze me how many different people from different walks of life come through my doors. It’s a humbling experience to have someone like Riddick Bowe, with his reputation, to come to me for training. He may be older now, but the athletic mindset will never leave someone like him, and I’m excited to move forward with him.”
At 6-foot-5, the 50-year-old Bowe, who trained in kick boxing in 2013, will soon begin his foray into professional wrestling.
Never miss a local story.
Bowe, a boxing Hall of Famer, is the only heavyweight to win the titles of all four major sanctioning bodies—WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO. He will now train in pro wrestling, working toward a pro wrestling match for Coastal Championship Wrestling.
Coastal Championship Wrestling runs shows in South Florida in conjunction with the Main Event Training Center. Marquez and Dan Evans take the lead on the CCW shows, most at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym in North Broward County.
Kaitlyn (Celeste) made her return there on Feb.10, wrestling young standout Rachael Ellering (Rachel Evers from the WWE Mae Young Classic) in the main event.
Kaitlyn (Celeste) continues to train at the Main Event Training Center and plans to wrestle again for CCW.
CCW and Main Event Training Center
Visit www.coastalchampionshipwrestling.com
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
Ever wanted to be a pro wrestler? A referee? A valet/manager? The Main Event Training Center is in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-548-5779.
- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments