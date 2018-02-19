Ronda Rousey, Survivor Series tickets, WWE tops in action figure sales

WWE Elimination Chamber will not only feature the first Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, but it will also mark the official entry of iconic mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey into WWE as a Raw Superstar.
BREAKING NEWS: Per @RealKurtAngle, @RondaRousey will sign her Monday Night #RAW contract at #WWEChamber!!! pic.twitter.com/fXHJDtQztt— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2018
The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion instantly made headlines following the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble Match at last month’s groundbreaking pay-per-view, walking to the ring to confront winner Asuka, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte and Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Without saying a word, she pointed directly to the WrestleMania sign looming in the rafters to signal that she intended to make a splash on The Grandest Stage of Then All.
According to a story published by ESPN.com following Rousey's appearance, the former MMA star has reportedly come to terms with WWE to be a full-time Superstar.
“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey said. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much.”
Rousey’s new life kicks off at WWE Elimination Chamber, but when you consider the chaotic nature of contract-signings in WWE, as well as all the attention that Rousey’s arrival has been garnishing in the WWE Universe and in the locker room, one has to wonder whether the special moment will indeed end in bedlam.
Don’t miss a moment of the historic night, featuring the Men’s and the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Matches, Sunday, Feb. 25, at 8 ET/5 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.
WWE Survivor Series
WWE announced that tickets to Survivor Series will be available on Friday, March 16 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
Travel packages available Monday, March 5.
Survivor Series will occur Sunday, Nov. 18 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and will be streamed live around the world on WWE Network.
Staples Center, which has housed many WWE events including SummerSlam, just hosted the NBA All-Star Weekend.
WWE No.1
According to The NPD Group, WWE had the No.1 selling action figure in the United States in 2017, surpassing all action figure sales of other major entertainment brands and blockbuster films.
“WWE’s year-round content and unprecedented fan engagement play a key role in the success of all lines of business, including our #1 action figure,” Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products, said in a release. “With family-friendly entertainment, a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, and an extensive roster of larger than life Superstars, our passionate fans can engage with WWE in more ways than any other entertainment brand.”
As WWE’s global master toy licensor since 2009, Mattel’s WWE Basic Action Figure Series is the longest-running continuous action figure assortment in history. With more than 400 unique WWE Superstars in the collection, the Series celebrates the history of WWE spanning from the Legends of the 1980’s to the present Superstars of today
“WWE fans, both kids and collectors, are among the most loyal and passionate of any property. When you combine that passion with an amazing roster of Superstars, it’s a magic formula for action figures,” said Jason Horowitz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Licensed Properties at Mattel. “We offer fans product with continual freshness and authenticity, and in 2018 our design team is raising the bar with new techniques to ensure our action figures are even more like their real-life Superstars.”
WWE programming reaches more than 800 million homes worldwide in 180 countries and 20 languages. WWE is a $1 billion brand at retail, has more than 850 million social media followers, and is the #1 sports channel and #2 channel overall in the world on YouTube. In 2017, WWE had more than 20 billion views alone across its digital and social platforms. This unmatched fan engagement has helped WWE remain a ratings juggernaut for more than 25 years in addition to having some of the most socially-active shows on television.
