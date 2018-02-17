Show news, interviews with Barbie Hayden, John Morrison, Super Crazy

Chris Van Vliet of WSVN-TV Ch.7 Deco Drive on location in California with John Morrison, aka Johnny Nitro, aka Johnny Mundo, aka Johnny Impact.
Van Vliet interviewed Morrison at his home, which has a wrestling ring in the backyard. He is wrestling for Impact Wrestling (8 p.m. Thursdays Pop TV) and Lucha Underground (El Rey Network) among others.
For the video interview, click this link:
Never miss a local story.
To watch Chris try some moves in the ring, click this link:
Super Crazy
Roldolfo Roman of The Roman Show interviewed Super Crazy in Spanish after a Coastal Cahmpionship Wrestling show at Coral Springs Charter School in South Florida.
For the video interview in Spanish, click this link:
To view the story and interview, go to:
http://rodolforoman.com/ecw-veteran-super-crazy-talks-mexicools-trump-presidency-wwe-hall-fame/
I interviewed Super Crazy in English.
Here is that video interview in English:
Barbie Hayden
Ryan. K. Boman of GorillaPosition.com interviewed Barbi Hayden, a pro wrestling prospect from Texas. Hayden continues her journey to stardom, learning from her father every step of the way.
For the interview/story, click this link:
https://thegorillaposition.com/2018/02/16/the-heart-of-a-lion/
Ronin in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling 18 is Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Broward College South Gym, 7200 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines 33024.
Indie star Joey Ryan, WWE Mae Young Classic entrant Renee Michelle, Impact Wrestling’s Moose, Angel Rose (Impact Wrestling’s Diamante of LAX), Martin Stone (WWE Danny Burch), Alex Chamberlain, JT Dunn, Matt Palmer, Mike Orlando, Jason Cade, Serpentico, Saieve Al Sabath, Mik Drake, The Greek God Papadon, TECH (as seen on Impact Wrestling) and more.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Purchase advance tickets at:
There is a pre-show meet-n-greet. Wrestlers have tables inside the venue, selling shirts, autographs and taking photos.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Updates:
https://www.facebook.com/events/474317739604784/
Ronin Social Media
https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/
- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments