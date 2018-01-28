This former UFC star surprises at Royal Rumble, signs with WWE

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance to close the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 28 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. WWE’s newest superstar, Rousey confronted SmackDown Women’s Champ Charlotte Flair, Women’s Royal Rumble winner Asuka and Raw Women’s Champ Alexa Bliss. Rousey pointed at the WrestleMania 34 banner. Photo Courtesy WWE