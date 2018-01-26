Gargano, Moon, Triple H talk WWE NXT TakeOver and more

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Triple H Levesque conducted a media conference call on Wednesday, Jan. 24 to discuss NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia live on WWE Network on Saturday, Jan. 27 during Royal Rumble Weekend at the Wells Fargo Center.
Audio Conference Call Q&A with Paul Levesque
In the main event of NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano challenges NXT Champ Andrade Cien Almas with Zelina Vega for the title.
Video interview with Gargano
NXT Women’s Champ Ember Moon defends the belt against former MMA standout Shayna Baszler.
Paul Levesque Talks Shayna Baszler
Video interview with Moon
Paul Levesque Talks Ronda Rousey
More With Paul Levesque
NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia is 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Saturday, Jan. 27 live on WWE Network from the Wells Fargo Center. Pre-show at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, featuring the presentations of the NXT Year-End Awards.
NXT Champ Andrade Cien Almas with Zelina Vega vs. Johnny Gargano
NXT Women’s Champ Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler
NXT Tag Team Champs The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) with Paul Ellering
Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole in Extreme Rules
Pre-show: Velveteen Dream vs. Kassius Ohno.
The WWE Royal Rumble is 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 28 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
