Gargano, Moon, Triple H talk WWE NXT TakeOver and more

WWE NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia is 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Saturday, Jan. 27 live on WWE Network from the Wells Fargo Center during Royal Rumble Weekend. The main event features NXT Champ Andrade Cien Almas (with Zelina Vega) defending the title against Johnny Gargano. Pre-show at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, featuring the presentations of the NXT Year-End Awards. Photo Courtesy WWE