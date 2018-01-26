WWE NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia is 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Saturday, Jan. 27 live on WWE Network from the Wells Fargo Center during Royal Rumble Weekend. The main event features NXT Champ Andrade Cien Almas (with Zelina Vega) defending the title against Johnny Gargano. Pre-show at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, featuring the presentations of the NXT Year-End Awards.
Gargano, Moon, Triple H talk WWE NXT TakeOver and more

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

January 26, 2018 08:46 PM

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Triple H Levesque conducted a media conference call on Wednesday, Jan. 24 to discuss NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia live on WWE Network on Saturday, Jan. 27 during Royal Rumble Weekend at the Wells Fargo Center.

Audio Conference Call Q&A with Paul Levesque

In the main event of NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano challenges NXT Champ Andrade Cien Almas with Zelina Vega for the title.

Video interview with Gargano

Audio Conference Call Q&A with Paul Levesque

NXT Women’s Champ Ember Moon defends the belt against former MMA standout Shayna Baszler.

Paul Levesque Talks Shayna Baszler

Video interview with Moon

Paul Levesque Talks Ronda Rousey

More With Paul Levesque

NXT Champ Andrade Cien Almas with Zelina Vega vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Women’s Champ Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Champs The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) with Paul Ellering

Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole in Extreme Rules

Pre-show: Velveteen Dream vs. Kassius Ohno.

For NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia information, click:

http://www.wwe.com/ww-nxt-takeover-philly

To vote for NXT Year-End Awards, click:

http://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt/article/nxt-2017-year-end-awards

For NXT information, click:

http://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt

The WWE Royal Rumble is 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 28 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

For Royal Rumble information, click:

http://www.wwe.com/shows/royalrumble

