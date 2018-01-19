Fruit snacks featuring WWE Superstars, Gronk, Rizzo, more

PLB Sports has partnered with WWE to create and launch fruit snacks featuring WWE Superstars called WWE Superstar Snacks.
Made from real fruit juice, and naturally fat free, the fruit snacks are in the shape of the WWE logo and come in six flavors: cherry, apple, orange, strawberry, blue raspberry and grape.
The 10 count box will be available at Jewel-Osco, Wegmans, Giant Eagle, Woodman’s Markets, FYE and other fine retailers.
WWE Superstar Snacks are also available at the recently redesigned www.plbsports.com.
WWE Superstars John Cena, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, AJ Styles and Naomi are prominently featured on the box’s front panel.
PLB Sports President Ty Ballou said in a release: “We are thrilled to partner with WWE on their first-ever fruit snack program. Our product is naturally fat free, made with real fruit juice and no preservatives. WWE Superstar Snacks apply to all ages and are absolutely delicious.”
PLB Sports is excited to add WWE Superstars to their roster of athletes. The company has worked with some of the greats in the sports world including: Justin Verlander, Rob Gronkowski, Kurt Warner, Miguel Cabrera, Anthony Rizzo, Doug Flutie, Marc-Andre Fleury and Jerome Bettis.
- WWE Events in January
WWE Mixed Match Challenge, streaming live Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT on Facebook Watch.
WWE Monday Night Raw, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT Jan. 22 live on USA Network from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York City.
For Raw 25 information, click:
http://www.wwe.com/shows/raw/2018-01-22
NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia is 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Saturday, Jan. 27 live on WWE Network from the Wells Fargo Center. Pre-show at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, featuring the presentation of the NXT Year-End Awards.
For NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia information, click:
http://www.wwe.com/ww-nxt-takeover-philly
The WWE Royal Rumble is 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 28 live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
For Royal Rumble information, click:
http://www.wwe.com/shows/royalrumble
