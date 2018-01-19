WWE has produced record-breaking digital and social media results.
WWE a digital media juggernaut

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

January 19, 2018 02:58 AM

Just how strong is WWE when it comes to digital and social media?

Strong enough to be record breaking.

WWE’s record-breaking digital results includes:

· WWE is the most viewed sports channel on YouTube. More than the NBA, Dude Perfect, Whistle Sports, and the NFL.

· WWE has 20-million subscribers on YouTube. More than the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Buzzfeed and the NBA.

· A record 20-plus billion views across digital and social platforms in 2017.

· WWE trends on Twitter 52 weeks a year.

· Raw is the No.2 series overall for 2017 for total Twitter Interactions (new/live) *Nielsen. More than Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead.

· UpUpDownDown (WWE’s YouTube gaming channel featuring gamer Xavier Woods of New Day) has 1.3-million subscribers on YouTube. More subscribers than the MLB or NHL on YT.

· John Cena is the most liked active U.S. athlete on Facebook with more than 45-million likes.

· More than 850-million social media followers.

· WWE is the No.2 most viewed YouTube channel of all time. More than Taylor Swift, Buzzfeed, The Ellen Show.

· WWE has 14-million Instagram followers. More than NFL, MLB, UFC, NHL, and NASCAR.

- WWE Events in January

WWE Mixed Match Challenge, streaming live Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT on Facebook Watch.

WWE Monday Night Raw, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT Jan. 22 live on USA Network from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York City.

For Raw 25 information, click:

http://www.wwe.com/shows/raw/2018-01-22

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia is 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Saturday, Jan. 27 live on WWE Network from the Wells Fargo Center. Pre-show at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, featuring the presentation of the NXT Year-End Awards.

For NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia information, click:

http://www.wwe.com/ww-nxt-takeover-philly

The WWE Royal Rumble is 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 28 live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

For Royal Rumble information, click:

http://www.wwe.com/shows/royalrumble

