Charities, matchups announced for WWE Mixed Match Challenge

WWE (NYSE: WWE) unveiled the 12 charitable organizations paired with WWE Superstars competing in Mixed Match Challenge, a single-elimination mixed tag-team tournament, where the winning team will receive $100,000 for their charity of choice.
Mixed Match Challenge is a 12-week tournament that will stream live in the United States exclusively on Facebook Watch beginning 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 16.
“Giving back is in WWE's DNA and part of our long history, so we are thrilled that each Mixed Match Challenge team will compete to win the grand prize of $100,000 to support organizations that are truly important to them,” Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, said in a release.
“This unique and exciting content partnership with Facebook allows us to raise awareness and funds for important initiatives and supports our mission of putting smiles on people's faces around the world.”
Mixed Match Challenge Charities/Teams
In addition to the $100,000 grand prize, each team's charitable organization will automatically receive $10,000.
The charities and teams include:
- Americares helps save lives and improve health for people affected by poverty or disaster. Represented by: Bayley and Elias.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of America provides the resources needed to enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Represented by: Jimmy Uso and Naomi.
- Connor’s Cure raises awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research, in partnership with The V Foundation and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Represented by: Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.
- Girl Up, a United Nations Foundation initiative, inspires and connects girls globally through its leadership program that positions girls to be changemakers in their communities. Represented by: Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair.
- Global Citizen encourages the collective actions of people around the world with the goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030. Represented by: Lana and Rusev.
- Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. military members, veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Represented by: Alicia Fox and Goldust.
- KaBOOM! is dedicated to making sure all kids get the childhood they deserve through great, safe places to play. Represented by: Big E and Carmella.
- Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Represented by: Natalya and Shinsuke Nakamura.
- Rescue Dogs Rock is an animal rescue organization whose goal is to provide homeless, neglected or abused dogs the medical care they need and the loving home they deserve. Represented by: Asuka and The Miz.
- UNICEF works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first and works towards the day when no children suffer from preventable causes. UNICEF USA supports UNICEF's work through fundraising, advocacy and education in the United States. Represented by: Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn.
- Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education and leadership programs every day around the world to empower people with intellectual disabilities. Represented by: Finn Bálor and Sasha Banks.
- Susan G. Komen’s mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Represented by: Apollo Crews and Nia Jax.
MMC Matchups
Finn Balor and Sasha Banks wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya. The Miz and Asuka versus Big E and Carmella. The winners of those two matches will later battle.
Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss versus Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch. Goldust and Alicia Fox versus Jimmy Uso and Naomi. The winners of those two matches will later wrestle.
Elias and Bayley face Rusev and Lana, and Apollo Crews and Nia Jax wrestle Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair. The winners meet each other later.
Week 10 and Week 11 will feature the semifinals. That will include a special ‘second chance fan vote’ where WWE fans can give an eliminated team a second chance in the tournament. The finals will occur Week 12.
Facebook Watch is a new platform for shows on Facebook where brands can build and engage with a community of fans. Facebook Watch is available on desktop, mobile and connected TV apps.
Fans can follow Mixed Match Challenge to add episodes to their personal Watchlists.
Busy January for WWE
WWE Monday Night Raw, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT Jan. 22 live on USA Network from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York City.
The WWE Royal Rumble is 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 28 live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
For Royal Rumble information, click:
http://www.wwe.com/shows/royalrumble
