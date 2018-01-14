Naomi won the WWE SmackDown women’s title during WrestleMania 33 in her hometown Orlando. A former champ, she is gearing for the first WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. Your referee is Jason Ayers.
Fighting

WWE Naomi talks Royal Rumble, glow, more for TV Insider

By Jim Varsallone

January 14, 2018 02:21 AM

WWE Superstar Naomi recently spoke to pro wrestling writer Scott Fishman for TV Insider.

Naomi discusses the inaugural WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, her glow origins and more.

For the interview/story, click the link:

https://t.co/3NRh4bqGSr

A Glow Girl in WWE

Naomi is part of WWE Total Divas, which is 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT Wednesdays on E!.

Naomi will team with husband, WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso, for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, streaming live Tuesdays beginning Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT on Facebook Watch.

WWE Monday Night Raw, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT Jan. 22 live on USA Network from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York City.

The WWE Royal Rumble is 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 28 live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

For Royal Rumble information, click:

http://www.wwe.com/shows/royalrumble

