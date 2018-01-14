WWE Naomi talks Royal Rumble, glow, more for TV Insider

WWE Superstar Naomi recently spoke to pro wrestling writer Scott Fishman for TV Insider.
Naomi discusses the inaugural WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, her glow origins and more.
For the interview/story, click the link:
Never miss a local story.
A Glow Girl in WWE
Naomi is part of WWE Total Divas, which is 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT Wednesdays on E!.
Naomi will team with husband, WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso, for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, streaming live Tuesdays beginning Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT on Facebook Watch.
WWE Monday Night Raw, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT Jan. 22 live on USA Network from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York City.
The WWE Royal Rumble is 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 28 live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
For Royal Rumble information, click:
http://www.wwe.com/shows/royalrumble
- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments