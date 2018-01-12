The Roman Show interviews indie talent Vandal Ortagun

Brain Buster Pro Wrestling’s Vandal Ortagun credits his time as an alternate for the WWE Cruiserweight Tournament for changing his career.
Ortagun will be in action against Martin Stone (WWE NXT’s Danny Burch) at the BrainBuster Pro Wrestling show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Hollywood Elks Lodge, 7190 Davie Rd. Ext. in Hollywood.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at
Ortagun, formerly Jonny Vandal, spoke to Rodolfo Roman of The Roman Show about his WWE experience and more.
“One of the agents told me to push my Turkish background,” he said. “I started in 2001. Here we are in 2016, and it’s like, ‘Hey, why don’t we.’ I am the only Turkish American to wrestle on American soil and can bring it to the WWE level. That’s what got me to dive into the character in pursuit of who I really am. “
He also talked about running Brain Buster Pro Wrestling alongside Craig Classic.
“We wanted to be different,” he said. “We wanted to bring different wrestlers and storylines and things like that. The fact is I have been around for about 16 years and Craig for about 11. We have about 27 years combined in and around the business we wanted to open the organization that we think things should be done. So far it has worked well. We opened up the organization. We are passionate. We want to give the fans something different.”
Ortagun will wrestle Stone in a classic match.
“We are both in our prime,” he said.
The event will also feature WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko during a meet-n-greet.
To hear and read the interview, click this link:
