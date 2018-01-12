WWE NXT alum Martin Stone (aka Danny Burch) attacked and then challenged Vandal Ortagun. They will battle at the BrainBuster Pro Wrestling show on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Hollywood Elks Lodge.
WWE NXT alum Martin Stone (aka Danny Burch) attacked and then challenged Vandal Ortagun. They will battle at the BrainBuster Pro Wrestling show on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Hollywood Elks Lodge. Photo By Jim Varsallone
WWE NXT alum Martin Stone (aka Danny Burch) attacked and then challenged Vandal Ortagun. They will battle at the BrainBuster Pro Wrestling show on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Hollywood Elks Lodge. Photo By Jim Varsallone

Fighting

The Roman Show interviews indie talent Vandal Ortagun

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

January 12, 2018 09:00 PM

Brain Buster Pro Wrestling’s Vandal Ortagun credits his time as an alternate for the WWE Cruiserweight Tournament for changing his career.

Ortagun will be in action against Martin Stone (WWE NXT’s Danny Burch) at the BrainBuster Pro Wrestling show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Hollywood Elks Lodge, 7190 Davie Rd. Ext. in Hollywood.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at

www.paypal.me/brainbusterpro.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ortagun, formerly Jonny Vandal, spoke to Rodolfo Roman of The Roman Show about his WWE experience and more.

“One of the agents told me to push my Turkish background,” he said. “I started in 2001. Here we are in 2016, and it’s like, ‘Hey, why don’t we.’ I am the only Turkish American to wrestle on American soil and can bring it to the WWE level. That’s what got me to dive into the character in pursuit of who I really am. “

He also talked about running Brain Buster Pro Wrestling alongside Craig Classic.

“We wanted to be different,” he said. “We wanted to bring different wrestlers and storylines and things like that. The fact is I have been around for about 16 years and Craig for about 11. We have about 27 years combined in and around the business we wanted to open the organization that we think things should be done. So far it has worked well. We opened up the organization. We are passionate. We want to give the fans something different.”

Ortagun will wrestle Stone in a classic match.

“We are both in our prime,” he said.

The event will also feature WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko during a meet-n-greet.

To hear and read the interview, click this link:

VandalOrtagunInterview

About Rodolfo Roman

Freelance Writer/ TV Producer-Reporter

www.rodolforoman.com

http://about.me/rodolforoman

https://www.facebook.com/RodolfoRRoman

twitter.com/romandh

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand

    Miami Herald reporter, Jim Varsallone, spoke to WWE superstar, John Cena, about his role in his upcoming film, Ferdinand.

John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand

John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand 4:27

John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand
Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight 1:49

The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

View More Video