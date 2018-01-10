USA Network to broadcast new docuseries on WWE couple

WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse, husband and wife, will be featured in their own docuseries, MIZ & MRS., to be broadcast in 2018 on USA Network.
The Miz -- an actor, pro wrestler, reality star, sports entertainer, TV host -- was recently named Wrestler of the Year by Rolling Stone.
There is a connection. The Miz is from Cleveland, which is home to the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame, and Rolling Stone is a noted music publication/platform.
Don’t know if Miz plays any instruments. Maybe we’ll find out in the docuseries MIZ & MRS.
Never miss a local story.
The WWE Raw brand superstar and leader of The Miztourage (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) along with his wife, Maryse, who is expecting their first child, will have their lives chronicled in this new series.
WWE talent are no strangers to this type of TV programming. WWE “Total Divas” and WWE “Total Bellas” are on E! entertainment television, and Maryse (with Miz) is one of the stars on “Total Divas.”
About MIZ & MRS.
USA Network announced it has greenlit MIZ & MRS. (WT), a docuseries chronicling the lives of WWE Superstars (and married couple) The Miz and Maryse. The six-episode, half-hour series will feature the pair, known for being larger than life in and out of the ring, as they become parents for the first time.
Produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions and expected to air in 2018, MIZ & MRS. (WT) will complement USA’s WWE programming, which includes five hours of live programming each week, 52 weeks a year, with MONDAY NIGHT RAW and SMACKDOWN LIVE.
“As the exclusive television home for WWE’s flagship programming, USA Network is excited to give this passionate fanbase even more of two of WWE’s most colorful Superstars, The Miz and Maryse,” Heather Olander, SVP of Alternative Development and Production, said in a release. “MIZ & MRS. (WT) is an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse at this iconic couple as they face one of their most exciting challenges yet – becoming parents.”
“MIZ & MRS. (WT) will undoubtedly be the most must-see show on television,” agreed WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse. “We can’t wait to share this next chapter of our lives with our fans as we get ready to welcome our daughter into this world.”
First introduced to TV audiences as one of the seven strangers on MTV’s “The Real World: Back to New York,” The Miz parlayed his reality TV fame into a successful WWE career. Making his WWE debut in 2006, he became a seven-time Intercontinental Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion and WWE Champion. He has also starred in several films produced by WWE Studios, including “The Marine 3: Homefront,” “The Marine 4: Moving Target,” “The Marine 5: Battleground,” “Christmas Bounty,” “Santa's Little Helper” and “The Marine 6: Close Quarters,” which is currently in production.
Maryse made her WWE debut in 2006 and stars on both MONDAY NIGHT RAW and E!’s hit reality series “Total Divas.” As the first two-time Divas Champion, the Montreal, Quebec native is one of the longest-tenured champions in WWE history, having held the title for 216 days. As a manager, she has also guided a number of her fellow Superstars to success, including The Miz. Outside of the ring, the former model has starred in the WWE Studios film “Santa’s Little Helper” and is a real estate entrepreneur.
A long-time couple, The Miz and Maryse became engaged in 2013 and were married in 2014. In September 2017, they announced their pregnancy live on MONDAYNIGHT RAW to great fan excitement from around the world.
More Miz & Maryse
Maryse is part of WWE Total Divas, which is 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT Wednesdays on E!.
The Miz teams with undefeated Asuka for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, streaming live Tuesdays beginning Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT on Facebook Watch.
WWE Monday Night Raw, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT Jan. 22 live on USA Network from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York City.
The WWE Royal Rumble is 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 28 live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. For information, click:
http://www.wwe.com/shows/royalrumble
Miz & Mom & Dad
- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments