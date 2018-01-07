WWE alum Alberto Del Rio talks Impact Wrestling, 2017, more

Impact Wrestling’s Alberto El Patron, who is also WWE alum Alberto Del Rio, conducted an audio interview via phone on Thursday, Jan. 4.
Patron will be part of the Impact Wrestling tapings for Pop TV from Jan. 10-15 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Free seating is first come first served, but there are VIP packages with better seating, meet-n-greets and more available for a fee.
Patron discusses returning to Impact Wrestling, the creative freedom Impact allows him, Combate Americas MMA, what he learned about himself from an interesting 2017 and more.
Patron talks about Impact Wrestling mission in 2018, New Japan Pro Wrestling, evolution of John Morrison (Johnny Impact) and more.
Patron thanked WWE for letting him become Alberto Del Rio and then discussed life after WWE, working with Jeff Jarrett, the current Impact Wrestling, working with Konnan, possibly wearing the mask again, his legendary uncle Mil Mascaras and more.
Patron mentions another title run, giving back, wrestling Eli Drake and Johnny Impact, Combate Americas MMA, working with Impact Wrestling and more.
Patron reveals he is opening a new restaurant in San Antonio.
Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. Thursdays on Pop TV.
- Impact Wrestling in Orlando
Impact Wrestling TV tapings are returning to Universal Studios Florida in Orlando in January for six nights of action and excitement.
The show dates are Jan. 10-15. See Impact Wrestling Champ Eli Drake, Alberto El Patron, Bobby Lashley, Laurel Van Ness, EC3, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Allie, Johnny Impact and more.
Free seating is first come, first served, but VIP Packages, which include special seating with early admission, meet-n-greets and more, are available for a fee at ShopIMPACT.Com.
The VIP Backstage Pass Experience features front row seating each night and meet-n-greets with the Stars and Knockouts.
The VIP Package also offers new opportunities like the first IMPACT Mini-Golf Championship. Play mini-golf with some of your favorite Stars and Knockouts. Brunch with the Knockouts is part of the experience. Plus, a Swag bag of merch and more.
