NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 special on AXS TV

Check out video clips below from New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 special, which is 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 6 on AXS TV.
Wrestle Kingdom 12, which occurred Thursday, Jan. 4 from the Tokyo Dome, featured IWGP U.S. Champ Kenny Omega against Y2J Chris Jericho.
This first clip looks at the build up to Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Title
This clip features exclusive interviews with Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito about their headlining match at the Tokyo Dome.
