New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 special is 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 6 on AXS TV. The mega event, which occurred Thursday, Jan. 4 from the Tokyo Dome, featured IWGP U.S. Champ Kenny Omega against Y2J Chris Jericho. Find out who is the best in the world.
New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 special is 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 6 on AXS TV. The mega event, which occurred Thursday, Jan. 4 from the Tokyo Dome, featured IWGP U.S. Champ Kenny Omega against Y2J Chris Jericho. Find out who is the best in the world.
New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 special is 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 6 on AXS TV. The mega event, which occurred Thursday, Jan. 4 from the Tokyo Dome, featured IWGP U.S. Champ Kenny Omega against Y2J Chris Jericho. Find out who is the best in the world.

Fighting

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 special on AXS TV

Posted By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

January 05, 2018 03:17 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Check out video clips below from New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 special, which is 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 6 on AXS TV.

Wrestle Kingdom 12, which occurred Thursday, Jan. 4 from the Tokyo Dome, featured IWGP U.S. Champ Kenny Omega against Y2J Chris Jericho.

This first clip looks at the build up to Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Title

Click https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2BPwd8Ysh0&feature=youtu.be

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This clip features exclusive interviews with Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito about their headlining match at the Tokyo Dome.

Click https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itYu3dvqoFQ&feature=youtu.be

- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand

    Miami Herald reporter, Jim Varsallone, spoke to WWE superstar, John Cena, about his role in his upcoming film, Ferdinand.

John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand

John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand 4:27

John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand
Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight 1:49

The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

View More Video