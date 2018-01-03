Matt Cross (Son of Havoc) talks BluePrint Pro debut and more

Matt Cross, who is also M-Dogg 20 and Lucha Underground’s Son of Havoc, will be making a rare South Florida appearance when he faces Ring of Honor’s Flip Gordon during the debut of BluePrint Pro Wrestling on Saturday, Jan. 6 at the DS SportsPlex in Deerfield Beach.
WWE alum Gangrel is on the card as well as King Mo and John Hartnett of American Top Team MMA and Impact Wrestling.
Chris Van Vliet of WSVN Ch.7’s Deco Drive will be the ring announcer. He has interviewed many celebrities, entertainers and pro wrestlers.
To promote the event, the Ohio-born Cross was interviewed about the show, his life journey and Gargano’s Restaurant.
Never miss a local story.
Part 1 Audio Interview
Part 2 Audio Interview
Part 3 Audio Interview
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MDoggMattCross
- BluePrint in Deerfield Beach
BluePrint Pro Wrestling’s debut is Saturday, Jan. 6 at the DS SportsPlex, 3650 SW 10th St., off Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach.
Ring of Honor wrestler Flip Gordon vs. national and international standout Matt Cross (aka Son of Havoc for Lucha Underground, aka M-Dogg 20).
American Top Team MMA’s King Mo and John Hartnett will be there. They’ve appeared for Team ATT on Impact Wrestling.
Also, WWE alum Gangrel, Dynamite Didi, Barrington Hughes, Carlos Gabriel, Troy Hollywood, Spoiled Brats (Salina De La Renta and Aria Blake), Beastly Brody, Snoop Strikes, Saieve Al Sabah, Alexander Zane, Markos Espada, Anna Diaz, Hunter Law, Jayson Falcone, Metro Bros, Alex Todd, Omar Amir with Skinny Vinny, Wolfe Taylor, Leon Scott and more.
WSVN Ch.7’s Chris Van Vliet of Deco Drive will be the ring announcer. Chris is a big pro wrestling fan and has interviewed many wrestling superstars. Experienced wrestling broadcaster Blake Chadwick will call the action along with actor, voice actor and wrestling enthusiast Elgin David.
Visit https://blueprintprowrestling.com/.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments