Schedule of South Florida pro wrestling shows

Upcoming pro wrestling events, shows in South Florida
- BluePrint in Deerfield Beach
BluePrint Pro Wrestling’s debut is Saturday, Jan. 6 at the DS SportsPlex, 3650 SW 10th St., off Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach.
Ring of Honor wrestler Flip Gordon vs. natioinal and international standout Matt Cross (aka Son of Havoc for Lucha Underground, aka M-Dogg 20).
American Top Team MMA’s King Mo and John Hartnett will be there. They’ve appeared for Team ATT on Impact Wrestling.
Also, WWE alum Gangrel, Dynamite Didi, Barrington Hughes, Carlos Gabriel, Troy Hollywood, Spoiled Brats (Salina De La Renta and Aria Blake), Beastly Brody, Snoop Strikes, Saieve Al Sabah, Alexander Zane, Markos Espada, Anna Diaz, Hunter Law, Jayson Falcone, Metro Bros, Alex Todd, Omar Amir with Skinny Vinny, Wolfe Taylor, Leon Scott and more.
WSVN Ch.7’s Chris Van Vliet of Deco Drive will be the ring announcer. Chris is a big pro wrestling fan and has interviewed many wrestling superstars. Experienced wrestling broadcaster Blake Chadwick will call the action along with actor, voice actor and wrestling enthusiast Elgin David.
Visit https://blueprintprowrestling.com/.
- WWE NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE NXT will return to Fort Pierce on Friday, Jan. 12 at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 200 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet included in the price of admission. First come, first served.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
Also: http://www.wwe.com/wwe-nxt-fort-pierce-2
- Brain Buster in Hollywood
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling returns to Hollywood on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at the Elks Lodge, 7190 Davie Rd. Ext. 33024.
Pre-show meet-n-greet with WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko.
Also, WWE alum Monster Tarver, Ronin Champ Martin Stone (NXT alum Danny Burch), Brandi Lauren (Impact Wrestling’s Ava Storie), International superstar Santana Garrett, Jon Davis, Kory Chavis, Rhett Giddins, Vandal, Craig Classic, Aaron Epic, Hughes, Maxx Stardom and more.
General admission $10, VIP $15.
Tickets: www.paypal.me.brainbusterpro
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
- Mick Foley, Pentagon Jr., Scott Steiner, FSCW in Miami
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Lucha Underground start Pentagon Dark and former WCW World Champ Scott Steiner will be at Paradise City Comic Con at the Miami Airport Convention Center.
The event is Jan. 12-14. They will be signing autographs, posing for photos and talking shop.
Pentagon Dark and Big Poppa Pump will be there all three days. Foley will be there Jan. 12-13.
Also, Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling returns to the MACC for Paradise City Comic Con.
FSCW features pro wrestling matches with trained pro wrestlers in cosplay.
Past shows included Skeletor, Evillynn, Mr. Satan with Jimmy Firecracker, Deadpool, Bane, Jinx, The Mario Brothers, Yoko Littner, Roadhog, Junk Rat, Vixen, The Shocker, Batroc The Leaper, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Mileena, Dovahkiin, Sabretooth, T-Rex with John Hammond, Team Rocket and more.
Indie wrestlers involved include Leva Bates, Angel Rose, Su Yung, Clara Sinclare, Zane Riley, Jake Manning, and Jason Cade. Debuting are Leon Scott as Beast-Man (He-Man), Lea Nox as Yang Xiao Long (RWBY) and Milo Beasley taking over duties as Shocker.
Big matches are the FSCW title match between Mr. Satan (Edward Main Man Malken) and Skeletor (Alex Chamberlain) and a Tag Team Turmoil Championship Match featuring Team Rocket (Dynamite DiDi and Kelevra), Junkrat and Roadhog (Aron Agony and Riley), Deadpool and Jinx (Manning and Bates), Shocker and Batroc (Beasley and John Beaver), the Gotham Goons (Gentleman Jim Sherbert and TC Read), and a mystery tag team.
Your commissioner is Dan Parella as Zapp Brannigan from Futurama. Your ring announcer The Voice Heather Kid Cadet Reicher as April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
http://paradisecitycomiccon.com/fantasy-super-cosplay-wrestling-fscw/
Pentagon Dark from “Lucha Underground” will be a special guest at the comic con. “Lucha Underground” is on El Rey Network.
- Al Snow Seminar in Fort Lauderdale
WWE alum Al Snow, also of ECW and Impact Wrestling fame, will be conducting a wrestling seminar at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 at the Main Event Training Center at 700 NW 57th Place in Fort Lauderdale.
Under the auspices of Coastal Championship Wrestling, the event is open to new students and wrestlers of all levels.
The cost is $25.
Go to coastalchampionshipwrestling.com/tickets to reserve a spot.
Call 954-548-5779.
Visit www.coastalchampionshipwrestling.com
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
- CCW in Coral Springs
Coastal Championship Wrestling with WWE alums Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin), Super Crazy and Al Snow is 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N. University Dr. in North Broward County.
After four years away from the ring, this marks the wrestling return of Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin).
Rachael Ellering (Rachel Evers from the WWE Mae Young Classic) also has been signed.
Plus see CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden, Southeastern Champ Cha Cha Charlie, Stryker Ramirez, The Technical Alchemist David Mercury with Old Big Daddy Wiley and more.
Visit www.coastalchampionshipwrestling.com
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
Ever wanted to be a pro wrestler? A referee? A valet/manager? The Main Event Training Center is in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-548-5779.
- Ronin in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling 18 is Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Broward College South Gym, 7200 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines 33024.
Indie star Joey Ryan, WWE Mae Young Classic entrant Renee Michelle, Impact Wrestling’s Moose, Angel Rose (Impact Wrestling’s Diamante of LAX), Jason Cade, Serpentico, Saieve Al Sabath, Mik Drake, The Greek God Papadon and more.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Purchase advance tickets at:
There is a pre-show meet-n-greet. Wrestlers have tables inside the venue, selling shirts, autographs and taking photos.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Updates:
https://www.facebook.com/events/474317739604784/
Ronin Social Media
https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/
- CCW in North Lauderdale
Coastal Championship Wrestling is returning to North Lauderdale with an all ages, free show at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at 4100 Bailey Rd.
The show is part of an all-day carnival.
CCW Champ Santos, CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden, Southeastern Champ Cha Cha Charlie, Ring of Honor’s Josh The Goods Woods, international star Santana Garrett, Johnny Walker, and more.
Visit www.coastalchampionshipwrestling.com
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
Ever wanted to be a pro wrestler? A referee? A valet/manager? The Main Event Training Center is in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-548-5779.
- Southwest Pro in Miami
Southwest Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24 at the Revo Entertainment Center, 10385 NW 41st St. in Doral in Miami-Dade County.
ECW original The Sandman and Mystery Tag Team Partner vs. The Metro Brothers, who have appeared on WWE NXT TV.
SPW International Title: Joey Ozbourne (champ) vs. Maxx Stardom
SPW Women’s Title: Anna Diaz (champ) w/Freedom vs. Tesha Price w/General Manager Jorge Alonso. If Diaz loses, Alonso gets five minutes in the ring with The Face of Change.
For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com.
For show updates, click: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011386137386
- WWE alum Batista at Florida Supercon
WWE alum Batista, who stars in Guardians of the Galaxy, will be at Florida Supercon on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.
http://floridasupercon.com/dave-bautista/
Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling, which features pro wrestling matches with trained pro wrestlers in cosplay, will also be part of Florida Supercon from July 12-15.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
