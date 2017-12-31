Interviews with women wrestlers on indies in South Florida

With the revolution of the evolution of women’s wrestling, South Florida indie wrestling shows in 2017 displayed their fair share of outstanding female talent from newcomers to experienced pros to wrestling veterans.
Here are some interviews with them and a few male voices also discussing this rise of women’s wrestling nationally.
Aria Blake
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/q_eO1DSl2ZU" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6QMqaxl1o_w" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Sofia Castillo
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-CyPWv6bAr4" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PBYQ4qBChqU" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Dynamite Didi
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X8cIdVN-Lw4" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-WSkig0uXTc" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Chelsea Durden
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BHmDL1iQjPg" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jFp3NYoSwqQ" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Santana Garrett
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x31AWRxUldI" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Malia Hosaka
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0tRvtrDeAIU" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
MJ Jenkins
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/f3qqiQhgxvU" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Kamilla Kaine
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RhOSmmbJamw" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Kaci Lennox
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R50i5pV6uDc" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZtHmrS-dEO0" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Aerial Monroe
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IJ4y9gFQ9E8" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Amber Nova
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xEmKpwQMT8o" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CUtu3wwOZHY" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Lea Nox
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xi7PKu3yy24" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GKyjbh5_16c" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Angel Rose (Diamante)
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VTP6G1IB2sY" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/P61CAc_q8Lw" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Ava Storie (Brandi Lauren)
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QSnk3SrTfMw" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hyB9Ddp2rYE" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Red Velvett
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/e5u6EG8kSbo" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Iftb2DnlFKQ" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Victoria
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TdEbvCB2Ybk" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
FSCW Women’s Wrestling Panel
Angel Rose (Diamante), Su Yung, Angel Crush, Aerial Monroe, Leva Bates
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/n-poxFBsmbw" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zhLrMg2P7So" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are some video interviews with reaction toward this evolution from their male associates and counterparts.
Alex Chamberlain
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RvHz18FwLq4" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Aaron Epic
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/76tg3Gk04zo" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/V2XwRj3vX9M" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Dan Evans and Pablo Marquez
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/U6PU6iVOfTI" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Rob Naylor
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EpX0NQAjqB8" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Chasyn Rance
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K_k11AYfHa8" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
