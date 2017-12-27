Impact Wrestling’s Santana (left) and Ortiz of LAX competed on a Fighting Evolution Wrestling show at Coral Springs High School.
Fighting

Interviews with Hurricane Helms, LAX, TNT in South Florida

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

December 27, 2017 03:21 PM

With 2017 winding down, I wanted to highlight some video interviews later in the year with pro wrestling talent making rounds on the South Florida indie circuit.

WWE alum Hurricane Helms at Coastal Championship Wrestling

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShaneHelmsCom

Impact Wrestling’s LAX at Fighting Evolution Wrestling

Santana and Ortiz

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ortiz5150?lang=en

https://twitter.com/SantanaLAX?lang=en

Up-n-coming tag team TNT at FEW

Terrence and Terrell

Twitter: https://twitter.com/3DTnT?lang=en

Coastal Championship Wrestling

Visit www.ccwevents.com.

https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/

Ever wanted to be a pro wrestler? A referee? A valet/manager? The Main Event Training Center is in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-548-5779.

Fighting Evolution Wrestling

Visit http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/

https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/

For information on the FEW Training Center in Miami, call 305-742-0353.

- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

