Interviews with Hurricane Helms, LAX, TNT in South Florida

With 2017 winding down, I wanted to highlight some video interviews later in the year with pro wrestling talent making rounds on the South Florida indie circuit.
WWE alum Hurricane Helms at Coastal Championship Wrestling
Impact Wrestling’s LAX at Fighting Evolution Wrestling
Santana and Ortiz
Up-n-coming tag team TNT at FEW
Terrence and Terrell
Coastal Championship Wrestling
Fighting Evolution Wrestling
