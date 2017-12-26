Fighting

Titan FC’s Denzel Freeman talks Undertaker on The Roman Show

By Jim Varsallone

December 26, 2017 11:06 PM

Fresh off a victory in his MMA debut, Denzel Freeman (1-0) is ready to compete again.

Freeman defeated Davaun McKoy (0-1) by technical knockout in the second round of Titan FC 47. A healthy Freeman said he is set to compete on Titan FC 48, which will occur Feb. 16, 2018 at the Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale.

Freeman joined Rodolfo Roman of The Roman Show to talk about his debut and more.

“These were the biggest nerves I had ever felt so far,” he said. “They did go away, but I had it till I walked to the cage. I think I had it until then.”

Prior to competing inside the cage, the collegiate wrestler did most of his work inside a squared circle. Freeman was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in hopes of becoming the next John Cena.

But his stay was cut short thanks to an incident with one of the all-time greats.

Freeman explained: “I was still in that grind mode from college. All I’d been doing was working out and training. What happened was, after [Head Coach] Bill DeMott left, we got a different coach, and then one day The Undertaker, one of the greatest pro wrestlers to have ever performed, just retired, he came in. Usually our practice is three hours long, and he came in, and he was talking to my group for the whole three hours. You can tell in my face that I wasn’t feeling it, but it is what it is.

“Then we had to lift in an hour. So I’m upstairs on my phone, and Undertaker comes upstairs, and everybody’s coming up to him cause that’s what you’re supposed to do. Talk to him all you can and soak up his knowledge. I see The Undertaker. I look at him. We connect eyes, and then I just stay on my phone. I don’t move. In my head, I’m going like. ‘I just heard you talk for three hours [chuckle]. I don’t need anymore.’ I thought that was all good. I came back the next day, and I found out that little incident was unacceptable...”

To hear the complete interview, click this link:

http://rodolforoman.com/denzel-freeman-is-hungry-for-more/

