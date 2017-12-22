WWE Monday Night Raw live on Christmas on USA Network

Celebrate the holidays with WWE as USA Network airs the first hours of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live commercial-free on Monday, Dec. 25 at 8/7c and Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 8/7c.
This also marks the first time that USA Network will air Raw live on Christmas.
Raw and SmackDown Live are the No.1 and No.2 longest running weekly episodic programs in U.S. primetime TV history and two of the most-watched, regularly scheduled programs on cable, airing live every Monday and Tuesday nights on USA.
Averaging more viewers than any cable network in primetime, WWE programming is among the most socially active shows on TV, trending on Twitter 52 weeks per year. Raw and SmackDown Live have aired more original episodes than some of the most popular television series of all time, including The Simpsons, Gunsmoke, Lassie and Monday Night Football.
Never miss a local story.
The 25th anniversary of Raw will emanate from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Manhattan Center in New York City on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, and air live on USA Network at 8/7c. WWE Superstars from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live will be at Barclays Center. The event at Manhattan Center, the site of the first episode of Raw in 1993, will feature WWE Superstars competing, and special appearances by WWE Legends Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash, among others.
- Raw in Miami
What better way to drop kick-off the new year than with WWE Monday Night Raw.
Raw is heading to Miami for New Year’s Day night (Monday, Jan. 1, 2018) at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home to the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m. ET. Raw will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.
Tickets are on sale.
Visit http://www.aaarena.com/events/detail/wwe-raw-1
Check out https://twitter.com/WWE
- WWE SmackDown Live in Orlando
WWE SmackDown Live will be broadcast on the USA Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 2 from the Amway Center in Orlando.
Tickets, click the link:
- WWE in Tampa
WWE will be at the Amalie Arena in Tampa for a SmackDown house show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, and tickets are also on sale.
WWE Champ AJ Styles, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Charlotte Flair, WWE Tag Champs The Usos, Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Natalya, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, New Day, Becky Lynch, Rusev, Dolph Ziggler, John Cena and more.
For a listing of all WWE event, click this link:
- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments