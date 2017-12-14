Bully for WWE Superstar John Cena in Ferdinand

WWE Superstar John Cena has come a long way on the acting trail since visiting Miami to hype the movie “12 Rounds” (WWE Studios) in 2009.
On Friday, Dec. 8, a more polished Cena returned to Miami to promote the movie “Ferdinand” (Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Fox Animation).
Cena (voicing Ferdinand the bull) leads an all-star cast in this heartwarming animated comedy adventure, which is set for a nationwide release in theaters on Friday, Dec. 15.
The fun, family friendly, flick delivers a great message.
Never miss a local story.
The star-studded cast also includes Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson, Bobby Cannavale, Gina Rodriguez, Miguel Angel Silvestre, David Tennant, Flula Borg, Jerrod Carmichael, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Juanes, Boris Kodjoe, Karla Martínez, Jeremy Sisto, Sally Phillips, and NFL legend Peyton Manning.
About the movie Ferdinand
“Ferdinand” tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.
“Ferdinand” is from Blue Sky Studios and Carlos Saldanha, the director of “Rio” and inspired by the beloved book “The Story of Ferdinand” by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson.
About John Cena
Cena is not only a future WWE Hall of Famer, but he is also an actor, show host, producer, entrepreneur and charitable human being.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JohnCena
Ferdinand Factoid
“Ferdinand” is referenced in the 2009 inspirational movie “The Blind Side,” the story of football player Michael Oher, a film with a similar message as Leaf’s book. The flick includes a scene where a coach mentions that Oher would rather stare at balloons than hit someone. Oher’s mother figure, played by Sandra Bullock, replies, “Ferdinand the bull.”
Ferdinand Fun on Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FerdinandMovie?lang=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FerdinandMovie/
- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments