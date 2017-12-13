Interview with Dolph Ziggler about WWE Tribute to Troops, more

All Dolph Ziggler wants for Christmas is a Cleveland Browns win.
This Cleveland native has been so frustrated -- like many Browns fans from an 0-13 season -- that he took out his angst by superkicking Santa at a WWE show.
If Philadelphia Eagles fans can throw snowballs at Santa, why not.
Don’t worry kids. It was a life-size inflatable Santa, not the real one.
“I asked Santa for two straight years for one win, and since last Christmas -- that big win against San Diego that the Browns got that I was there for -- I believe [Browns’ Coach] Hugh Jackson is 1-28 in his last 29 games or whatever it is. It’s pretty ridiculous.
“So Santa had it coming. He promised me a Super Bowl [for the Browns], and I don’t know that I will even be able to watch a Super Bowl with the Browns at some point.
“We still love them. Cleveland loves them. We’re always behind them, and it looks live we’re working toward that perfect season [winless], and we might get that parade after all [sarcasm]. We’ll see.”
So Ziggler is unhappy with his Browns, but that feeling is superseded by the happiness from participating in WWE’s Tribute to the Troops.
WWE once again showed its respect and support of the brave men and women of the U.S. military by visiting Naval Base San Diego to thank them personally...WWE style...during its 15th annual Tribute to the Troops special, which will be broadcast 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 14 on USA Network.
WWE staff and talent, including Ziggler, look forward to this extravaganza, meeting troops and their families, getting involved in community type activities, touring the facilities and conducting a show complete with solid wrestling action and musical guests like multi-platinum hip-hop artist Machine Gun Kelly.
“It’s a very special day -- not just for me but for all the superstars,” said Ziggler, who took part in his eighth Tribute to the Troops. “We know that those brave men and women are putting their lives on the line every single day for us, and we love to give them -- even if it’s five minutes, 20 minutes, an hour -- time to relax and put on a special show for them and let the world see, because they deserve it.
“They’re doing the real hard work, and [because of it] we get to do the cool job that we do, and if we put a couple of smiles on faces, while we’re doing it, it’s that much more special when it’s the troops.”
That cool job featured a ring stationed outdoors on the base -- with the USS Dewey (DDG 105) battleship overlooking the action -- making it an even more memorable experience.
In an audio interview, Ziggler discusses Santa Claus, Cleveland Browns, his father in the military, his interest in joining the military, his future, his matches with fellow Cleveland native The Miz, scheduling other projects and more.
Ziggler talks Tribute to the Troops, his future, The Miz, the WWE Florida Holiday Tour, Sponge Bob, Bob Uecker, Briley Pierce and more.
The 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops
The 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will be broadcast in a two-hour special starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 14 on USA Network. The event was filmed a few weeks prior at Naval Base San Diego.
WWE began Tribute to the Troops in 2003 as a way to honor the U.S. servicemen and women and their families, and it is considered one of TV’s most patriotic and heartwarming shows of the year. In the tradition of Bob Hope, WWE brings together the best of sports, entertainment and pop culture with celebrity appearances and performances from music’s most popular acts.
While in San Diego, WWE Superstars spent time giving back to military personnel and their families. Activities included a Be a STAR bullying prevention rally, as well as hospital visits and military outreach initiatives at various installations including Naval Base San Diego, Naval Air Station North Island and San Diego Naval Medical Center.
WWE SmackDown Live is 8 p.m. Tuesdays on USA Network.
- Raw in Miami on New Year’s Day
Monday Night Raw is heading to Miami for New Year’s Day night (Monday, Jan. 1, 2018) at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home to the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m. ET. Raw will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.
Tickets are on sale.
- WWE SmackDown Live in Orlando
WWE SmackDown Live will be broadcast on the USA Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 2 from the Amway Center in Orlando.
- WWE in Tampa
WWE will be at the Amalie Arena in Tampa for a SmackDown house show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, and tickets are also on sale.
WWE Champ AJ Styles, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Charlotte Flair, U.S. Champ Baron Corbin, WWE Tag Champs The Usos, Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Natalya, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, New Day, Becky Lynch, Rusev, John Cena and more.
