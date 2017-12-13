WWE teams with Facebook on new series

Facebook and WWE announced a new in-ring series, Mixed Match Challenge, that will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Facebook on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. ET.
The 12-episode series will air on Facebook Watch and feature WWE Superstars from the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters competing in a single-elimination, mixed tag-team tournament to win $100,000 to support the charity of their choice.
Each 20-minute episode will reflect a progressive approach to production, with elements optimized for mobile consumption, experimentation and social interaction, including the ability for fans to engage with Superstars during the show. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to select match-ups, match stipulations and more, on Facebook.
“As we continue to expand our strategic partnership with Facebook, this new series, Mixed Match Challenge, jointly reflects our innovative approach to content distribution and fan engagement,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This show will deliver the action and excitement our passionate fan base is accustomed to while offering new production elements and social experiences that only Facebook can provide.”
Dan Reed, Facebook Head of Global Sports Partnerships, added: “As a leader in entertainment innovation, WWE is an ideal partner to demonstrate how the live sports viewing experience can be re-imagined on Facebook Watch. Mixed Match Challenge is a new competition produced specifically to take advantage of the reach, interaction and ongoing engagement enabled by our platform.
Fans will be able to directly influence and interact with the in-ring action, follow the rivalries and storylines in between events, and connect with one another as the drama unfolds. We're excited for the WWE community to come together on our platform to watch some of the biggest Raw and SmackDown Live Superstars, and engage with WWE like never before.”
Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Digital & Social Content, said: “Mixed Match Challenge demonstrates WWE’s flexibility in creating and producing compelling content across platforms in a media landscape that is evolving each day. The social interaction leading up to and during each show will connect WWE Superstars with our massive fan base on Facebook in more ways than ever before.”
Mixed Match Challenge Participants
Mixed Match Challenge is a Raw vs. SmackDown Live tournament, where male and female Superstars team up to determine which combination of strength, skill, athleticism and experience reigns supreme.
Fans will have the opportunity to vote on Facebook for the final competitor from the Raw roster, as well as which tag team member of The New Day will be added to the SmackDown Live roster. Teams will be announced beginning Thursday, Jan. 4.
Monday Night Raw
SmackDown Live
Alexa Bliss
Becky Lynch
Alicia Fox
Bobby Roode
Asuka
Carmella
Bayley
Charlotte Flair
Braun Strowman
Jimmy Uso
Enzo Amore
Lana
Finn Bálor
Naomi
Goldust
Natalya
Nia Jax
Rusev
Sasha Banks
Sami Zayn
The Miz
Shinsuke Nakamura
Final Fan Vote
Final Fan Vote
(A member of The New Day)
The unique storylines for Mixed Match Challenge will continue between episodes across WWE’s Facebook Pages with short-form videos and social content. WWE will also promote the series across its extensive digital and social footprint, including a new Facebook Watch show Page dedicated to Mixed Match Challenge. A promotional trailer for the show can be watched here.
WWE is a powerhouse on social media with more than 825-million followers globally. WWE has nearly 500 million likes across all Facebook Pages and WWE’s main Facebook Page has more than 38-million likes. WWE Superstar John Cena is the No.1 most-followed active U.S. athlete on Facebook with more than 45-million likes.
Facebook Watch is a new platform for shows on Facebook where brands can build and engage with a community of fans. Facebook Watch is available on desktop, mobile and connected TV apps. Fans can follow Mixed Match Challenge to add episodes to their personal Watchlists.
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms.
WWE programming reaches more than 650-million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.
Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
For information on its global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.
