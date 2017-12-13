WWE teams with Facebook on new series

Mixed Match Challenge from WWE and Facebook will stream live in the United States exclusively on Facebook on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. ET. The 12-episode series will air on Facebook Watch and feature WWE Superstars from Raw and SmackDown Live, like Lana, competing in a single-elimination, mixed tag-team tournament to win $100,000 for the charity of their choice. Photo By Jim Varsallone