Interview with Rico Farrington of Titan FC 47 on The Roman Show

Miami’s Rico Farrington (6-2) goes for his sixth consecutive MMA win when he faces Michael Cora (4-2) at Titan FC 47 on Friday, Dec. 15 at the Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale.
The show airs live on UFC Fight Pass.
Farrington joined The Roman Show, interviewed by Rodolfo Roman, days before the fight against Cora.
He took the fight with two week’s notice.
“For two months now, I have been trying to find a fight all over, applying for different organizations,” he said, “but when I heard this was it, it was on short notice. I was already in fight shape. It wasn’t a big deal.”
Farrington has been undefeated since August 2014. His last fight was against Fernando Ribeiro in April. He won by unanimous decision.
He said he hasn’t done much homework on his opponent.
“I haven’t been looking at video, but my coaches have,” he said. “They are creating a game plan. I tend not to look much to my opponent cause I’ll fight myself out.”
Farrington trains with MMA Masters in Miami with the likes of UFC fighter Ricardo Lamas, who coincidentally fights on Dec. 16.
“I train with him, and it’s hard,” he said. “His cardio is out of this world. It’s a motivation. It makes me push more. His conditioning, eating is great. He’s discipline.”
Most recently, his career and life changed since he entered fatherhood.
“It made me more knowledgeable and more hungry,” he said. “I am not just fighting for myself but for my son, too. I push myself hard for me and the baby, as well.”
Click the link to hear the complete interview as Farrington discusses competing in Florida’s amateur levels and more.
