Give the gift of WWE with tickets for Miami, Orlando, Tampa shows

What better way to drop kick-off the new year than with WWE Monday Night Raw.
Raw is heading to Miami for New Year’s Day night (Monday, Jan. 1, 2018) at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home to the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m. ET. Raw will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.
Tickets are on sale.
- WWE SmackDown Live in Orlando
WWE SmackDown Live will be broadcast on the USA Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 2 from the Amway Center in Orlando.
- WWE in Tampa
WWE will be at the Amalie Arena in Tampa for a SmackDown house show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, and tickets are also on sale.
WWE Champ AJ Styles, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Charlotte Flair, U.S. Champ Baron Corbin, WWE Tag Champs The Usos, Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Natalya, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, New Day, Becky Lynch, Rusev, John Cena and more.
- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
