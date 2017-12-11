Liv Morgan is now in the faction Riott Squad with Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott as part of WWE SmackDown. WWE SmackDown house show is Saturday, Dec. 30 in Tampa, and SmackDown Live is Tuesday, Jan. 2 in Orlando. WWE Monday Night Raw is Jan. 1 in Miami.
Liv Morgan is now in the faction Riott Squad with Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott as part of WWE SmackDown. WWE SmackDown house show is Saturday, Dec. 30 in Tampa, and SmackDown Live is Tuesday, Jan. 2 in Orlando. WWE Monday Night Raw is Jan. 1 in Miami. Photo By Jim Varsallone
Liv Morgan is now in the faction Riott Squad with Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott as part of WWE SmackDown. WWE SmackDown house show is Saturday, Dec. 30 in Tampa, and SmackDown Live is Tuesday, Jan. 2 in Orlando. WWE Monday Night Raw is Jan. 1 in Miami. Photo By Jim Varsallone

Fighting

Give the gift of WWE with tickets for Miami, Orlando, Tampa shows

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

December 11, 2017 11:05 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

What better way to drop kick-off the new year than with WWE Monday Night Raw.

Raw is heading to Miami for New Year’s Day night (Monday, Jan. 1, 2018) at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home to the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.

Bell time is 7:30 p.m. ET. Raw will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

Tickets are on sale.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Visit http://www.aaarena.com/events/detail/wwe-raw-1

Check out https://twitter.com/WWE

http://www.wwe.com/

TwitterWWENetwork

- WWE SmackDown Live in Orlando

WWE SmackDown Live will be broadcast on the USA Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 2 from the Amway Center in Orlando.

Tickets, click the link:

SmackDownOrlandoTickets

- WWE in Tampa

WWE will be at the Amalie Arena in Tampa for a SmackDown house show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, and tickets are also on sale.

WWE Champ AJ Styles, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Charlotte Flair, U.S. Champ Baron Corbin, WWE Tag Champs The Usos, Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Natalya, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, New Day, Becky Lynch, Rusev, John Cena and more.

ClickHereForTampaTickets

For a listing of all WWE event, click this link:

http://www.wwe.com/events

- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand

    Miami Herald reporter, Jim Varsallone, spoke to WWE superstar, John Cena, about his role in his upcoming film, Ferdinand.

John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand

John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand 4:27

John Cena talks about voice acting in Ferdinand
Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight 1:49

The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

View More Video