NXT, Tribute to Troops videos for WWE Holiday Week on USA Network

For the first time, USA Network will air a one-hour NXT special at 7 p.m. ET /6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The show is part of WWE Holiday Week on USA Network. The main event is the 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops on Thursday, Dec. 14. Pictured is NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream during a show in Miami. Photo By Jim Varsallone