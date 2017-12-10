WWE Holiday Week on USA Network with NXT special, Tribute to Troops

For the first time, USA Network will air a one-hour NXT special at 7 p.m. ET /6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 13 with NXT Champ Andrade “Cien” Almas and more. The show is part of WWE Holiday Week on USA Network. The main event is the 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops on Thursday, Dec. 14. Photo By Jim Varsallone