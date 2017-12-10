WWE Holiday Week on USA Network with NXT special, Tribute to Troops

USA Network will continue its December holiday celebration with WWE HOLIDAY WEEK, beginning Monday, Dec. 11.
In addition to the regularly scheduled MONDAY NIGHT RAW and SMACKDOWN LIVE, USA Network will also feature NXT for the first time on its air.
The main event that week is the 15th annual WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS celebration – a special honoring our servicemen and women and celebrating their dedication and commitment to our country.
USA Network’s WWE HOLIDAY WEEK will include:
Monday, Dec. 11
- Emanating live for three hours at 8/7c from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, MONDAY NIGHT RAW features WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Samoa Joe and more.
Tuesday, Dec. 12
- Emanating live for two hours at 8/7c from U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, SMACKDOWN LIVE features WWE Superstars AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton and more.
Wednesday, Dec. 13
- Emanating from Full Sail University in Orlando at 7/6c, for the first time, USA Network will air a one-hour NXT special featuring NXT Superstars Andrade “Cien” Almas, Ember Moon, Adam Cole, Aleister Black and more.
Thursday, Dec. 14
- At 8/7c, WWE and USA Network will celebrate our nation’s heroes with the two-hour TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS celebration, occurring at the Naval Base San Diego.
- Immediately following at 10/9c, USA Network’s epic 1930s saga DAMNATION will premiere an all-new episode guest starring WWE Superstar Harper.
Saturday, Dec. 16
- The week concludes with an airing of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s film “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” at 6:30/5:30c. Johnson plays Hank Parsons, who partners with his stepson Sean (Josh Hutcherson) on a mission to find Sean’s grandfather (Michael Caine), who is thought to be missing on a mythical island.
- Raw in Miami for New Year’s Day
What better way to drop kick-off the new year than with WWE Monday Night Raw.
Raw is heading to Miami for New Year’s Day night (Monday, Jan. 1, 2018) at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home to the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m. ET. Raw will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.
Tickets are on sale.
- WWE SmackDown in Orlando
WWE SmackDown Live will be broadcast on the USA Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 2 from the Amway Center in Orlando.
- WWE in Tampa
WWE will be at the Amalie Arena in Tampa for a SmackDown house show on Saturday, Dec. 30, and tickets are also on sale.
WWE Champ AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, John Cena and more.
