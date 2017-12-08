Interview with Bellator MMA’s Alejandra Lara on The Roman Show

Colombia’s Alejandra “Azul” Lara (6-1) will have her first MMA fight away from Latin America, as she is on a mission to represent her country on a worldwide level.
Lara will make her Bellator debut against the veteran Lena Ovchynnikova (12-4) on Saturday, Dec. 9 on Spike TV from Italy.
Rodolfo Roman of The Roman Show interviewed her about the fight and her background.
“I feel great, and I am prepared,” she said.
She said this is one of her toughest fights in her career, and it’s the largest stage she has fought.
“This is an important experience,” she said. “I hope to represent my country on an international scale. She is the one with most experience. I am part of the new generation that we are fighting. I am versatile, and I match up with her style. This means I need to show I have the levels to be here.”
She also said she has developed a task for victory.
“Her experience is in kickboxing,” she said. “She is a good striker. I work well on the ground. My strategy is to take her to my game and not get involved in her game plan.”
Lara, who has trained with Mexican UFC star Alexa Grasso, started martial arts at young age.
“All my life I have trained martial arts,” she said. “I started in Karate, Kung Fu and Sambo. One thing led to the other, and then I started in MMA. It is hard to get support here as far as sponsorship. That is one my goals to kick things off in my country.”
