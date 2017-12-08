Sweetwater-bound Glacier interviewed on The Roman Show

Former WCW wrestler Glacier will be part of the free City of Sweetwater Wrestling FanFest at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Jose Mas Canosa Park, 250 SW 114 Ave. in Miami-Dade County.
Glacier will be given a proclamation from the city.
He joined The Roman Show to talk about his upcoming appearance.
Glacier said he would love to see a WCW Nitro reunion since some of the WCW shows are making a comeback. WWE recently held Starrcade and War Games.
Never miss a local story.
“I haven’t heard anything, yet, but it would be a great nostalgic event to remind people of that era,” he said. “I tell people all the time that I was fortunate to get my break during one of the best periods of wrestling. During the Monday Night rating’s war, it didn’t get any better than that. It was great for us. It pushed the wrestlers. I think it hurts the business that that competition isn’t there anymore.
“I would love to see a Monday Nitro reunion show. There was a good response with the Starrcade that they’ll look at that. It be great to do it in one of the buildings where we had great success.”
He also talked about meeting fans and their children at appearances.
“People come up to me, and they have their own children now,” he said. “It’s a surreal thing when they introduce their kids to me, when they introduce them to me and they say, ‘This is someone I watched when I was your age.’ It makes me realize I have been doing this for 30 years now. I love it. I am a fan. I am fan first.”
Hear the complete interview as Glacier talks about his new wrestling career, passion and respect for the business.
Click the page link:
http://rodolforoman.com/glacier-would-like-to-see-a-monday-nitro-reunion/
Interview link:
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/theromanshow/2017/12/06/glacier-returns-to-miami-and-alejandra-lara-debuts-for-bellator
Wrestling in Sweetwater in Miami
Bell time 6 p.m., and the event is free and open to the public.
It marks the first time the city hosts a professional wrestling event in more than 10 years.
Sign up for free tickets at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweetwater-wrestling-fan-fest-tickets-38176731632.
The Roman Show
Rodolfo Roman
Freelance Writer/TV Producer/Reporter
https://www.facebook.com/RodolfoRRoman
- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments