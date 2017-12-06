GorillaPosition.com interview with Canes baller turned wrestler

Former pro wrestler and promoter The Tennessee Stud Ron Fuller was interviewed by Ryan K. Boman of The GorillaPosition.com.
Prior to wrestling, Fuller was a University of Miami basketball player.
Ron Fuller (Ron Welch) University of Miami bio:
Fuller, 70, whose brother Robert also wrestled and was a manger (Col. Rob Parker) in WCW, discusses his life after wrestling and how he’s remembering the golden years of the sport on his popular podcast The StudCast.
FYI: The Fuller Brothers co-owned Continental Championship Wrestling.
