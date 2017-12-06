Fighting

GorillaPosition.com interview with Canes baller turned wrestler

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

December 06, 2017 06:36 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

Former pro wrestler and promoter The Tennessee Stud Ron Fuller was interviewed by Ryan K. Boman of The GorillaPosition.com.

Prior to wrestling, Fuller was a University of Miami basketball player.

Ron Fuller (Ron Welch) University of Miami bio:

http://www.hurricanesports.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=4616

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fuller, 70, whose brother Robert also wrestled and was a manger (Col. Rob Parker) in WCW, discusses his life after wrestling and how he’s remembering the golden years of the sport on his popular podcast The StudCast.

Click http://fullerpod.com/

FYI: The Fuller Brothers co-owned Continental Championship Wrestling.

To read the interview/story, click this link:

https://thegorillaposition.com/2017/11/30/a-family-affair/

Also visit https://thegorillaposition.com/

PRO WRESTLING on the WEB and SOCIAL MEDIA

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. stopped UFC champion Conor McGregor on his feet in the 10th round Saturday night, ending the boxing spectacle of the summer with a harsh dose of reality..

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight 1:49

The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight
Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community 2:52

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

View More Video