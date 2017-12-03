Sweetwater-bound Chris Silvio interviewed on The Roman Show

Wrestler Chris Silvio, who has appeared on Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling TV, will be part of the City of Sweetwater Wrestling FanFest at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Jose Mas Canosa Park, 250 SW 114 Ave. in Miami-Dade County.
The event is free and open to the public.
Silvio will wrestle in the show’s main event in a three-way dance with Maxx Stardom and Jesse Neal for the inaugural heavyweight belt.
WWE legend Warlord will be the special guest enforcer.
It marks the first time the city hosts a professional wrestling event in more than 10 years.
“I am so excited for this event and meet the fans and give a great show,” he said.
Aside from hitting the ropes, Silvio also puts pen to paper. He authored “50 Ways to Live the Life of Your Dreams…A Guidebook to your Personal Journey,” available now on Amazon.com.
“I am working on my second book to be released in the spring of 2018,” he said. “It started with my coaching and seminars in Europe. I found I had this ability I wasn’t aware of. I was able to explain things in a practical approach, achieving your goals whatever it is. I realized this connection with people. Just be able to connect with people from all over the world.”
Back to the show, Silvio said to expect fireworks in Sweetwater.
“My goal is to change the atmosphere of the show,” he added. “You are going to get a talented performer in the ring. That’s how I live my life. You can expect the best wrestling match you can expect. I can’t wait to meet everyone there.”
Click the link to also hear how Silvio got involved with wresting and more.
http://rodolforoman.com/wrestler-chris-silvio-is-an-author-and-could-potentially-be-a-champion/
