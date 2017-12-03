Sweetwater-bound Chris Silvio interviewed on The Roman Show

Wrestler Chris Silvio, who has appeared on Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling TV, will be part of the City of Sweetwater Wrestling FanFest at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Jose Mas Canosa Park, 250 SW 114 Ave. in Miami-Dade County. Silvio is pictured during his entrance at a Ronin Pro show. Photo By Jim Varsallone