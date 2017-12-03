International wrestling superstar Jessicka Havok after a Ronin Pro Wrestling show in November at the Broward College South Campus Gym in (South Florida) Pembroke Pines.
International wrestling superstar Jessicka Havok after a Ronin Pro Wrestling show in November at the Broward College South Campus Gym in (South Florida) Pembroke Pines. Photo By Jim Varsallone
International wrestling superstar Jessicka Havok after a Ronin Pro Wrestling show in November at the Broward College South Campus Gym in (South Florida) Pembroke Pines. Photo By Jim Varsallone

Fighting

Wreaking Havok in a professional way

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

December 03, 2017 02:33 AM

Video interview I conducted with international wrestling superstar Jessicka Havok after a Ronin Pro Wrestling show in November at the Broward College South Campus Gym in (South Florida) Pembroke Pines.

Another pro wrestling talent from Ohio, Havok has competed for Combat Zone, Full Impact, Shimmer, Shine, Stardom, Women Superstars Uncensored, Ring of Honor, TNA Impact Wrestling and more.

Havok, 31 is a dominant force in the ring who knows how to use her 6-foot, 240-pound frame, which has earned her the respect of her peers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jessicka Havok zones into her wrestling persona, before wreaking havoc in that ring.

Away from it she is just mild-mannered Jessica.

Now and Then

Here is an archive interview I did with Jessicka Havok in 2015 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando when she wrestled for TNA Impact Wrestling.

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. stopped UFC champion Conor McGregor on his feet in the 10th round Saturday night, ending the boxing spectacle of the summer with a harsh dose of reality..

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight 1:49

The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight
Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community 2:52

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

View More Video