Wreaking Havok in a professional way

Video interview I conducted with international wrestling superstar Jessicka Havok after a Ronin Pro Wrestling show in November at the Broward College South Campus Gym in (South Florida) Pembroke Pines.
Another pro wrestling talent from Ohio, Havok has competed for Combat Zone, Full Impact, Shimmer, Shine, Stardom, Women Superstars Uncensored, Ring of Honor, TNA Impact Wrestling and more.
Havok, 31 is a dominant force in the ring who knows how to use her 6-foot, 240-pound frame, which has earned her the respect of her peers.
Jessicka Havok zones into her wrestling persona, before wreaking havoc in that ring.
Away from it she is just mild-mannered Jessica.
Now and Then
Here is an archive interview I did with Jessicka Havok in 2015 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando when she wrestled for TNA Impact Wrestling.
