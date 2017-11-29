ACW Yuletide Beatings 2017 is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at The Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, in Port Richey, Fla.
ACW Yuletide Beatings 2017 is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at The Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, in Port Richey, Fla.
ACW Yuletide Beatings 2017 is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at The Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, in Port Richey, Fla.

Fighting

ACW Cruiserweight Champ Snoop Strikes on The Roman Show

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

November 29, 2017 09:26 PM

ACW Cruiserweight Champion Snoop Strikes is set to defend his strap against a mystery opponent during ACW Yuletide Beatings 2017 at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at The Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, in Port Richey, Fla.

http://wwnlive.com/event/acw-yuletide-beatings-2017-dec-2nd-port-richey-fl/?v=7516fd43adaa

Strikes spoke to The Roman Show about defending his title and more.

He also opened up about how he started professional wrestling.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Wrestling has been my thing ever since I can remember,” he said. “I grew up watching WWE. I always wanted to figure how I would be able to get in it, so I started to wrestle in high school [in Orlando] and college in Ohio. I tried to figure out how to get into it. I found out Ring of Honor wrestler Jay Lethal was running a school [near] where I grew up [Clearwater], and I took it from there.”

He also talked about training with the Ring of Honor star who is also an Impact Wrestling alum.

“He is a laid back person. He is very knowledgeable. He knows the business. He knows what he is doing. He is always there. He lives down the street too. He is always in the ring. Whenever we want to roll around he’s there. It’s a great experience.”

Snoop said the only sport that would get him close to professional wrestling was joining the amateur wrestling team in high school.

“There was no pro wrestling,” he said. “The closest thing to do is do amateur wrestling. I had to start there.”

Hear Strikes also talk about training mixed marital arts, title defense and former World Wrestling Network stars who are now in WWE by clicking the link:

http://rodolforoman.com/snoop-strikes-set-to-defend-cruiserweight-strap/

The Roman Show

Rodolfo Roman

Freelance Writer/TV Producer/Reporter

www.rodolforoman.com

http://about.me/rodolforoman

https://www.facebook.com/RodolfoRRoman

twitter.com/romandh

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. stopped UFC champion Conor McGregor on his feet in the 10th round Saturday night, ending the boxing spectacle of the summer with a harsh dose of reality..

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight 1:49

The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight
Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community 2:52

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

View More Video