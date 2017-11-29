ACW Cruiserweight Champ Snoop Strikes on The Roman Show

ACW Cruiserweight Champion Snoop Strikes is set to defend his strap against a mystery opponent during ACW Yuletide Beatings 2017 at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at The Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, in Port Richey, Fla.
http://wwnlive.com/event/acw-yuletide-beatings-2017-dec-2nd-port-richey-fl/?v=7516fd43adaa
Strikes spoke to The Roman Show about defending his title and more.
He also opened up about how he started professional wrestling.
Never miss a local story.
“Wrestling has been my thing ever since I can remember,” he said. “I grew up watching WWE. I always wanted to figure how I would be able to get in it, so I started to wrestle in high school [in Orlando] and college in Ohio. I tried to figure out how to get into it. I found out Ring of Honor wrestler Jay Lethal was running a school [near] where I grew up [Clearwater], and I took it from there.”
He also talked about training with the Ring of Honor star who is also an Impact Wrestling alum.
“He is a laid back person. He is very knowledgeable. He knows the business. He knows what he is doing. He is always there. He lives down the street too. He is always in the ring. Whenever we want to roll around he’s there. It’s a great experience.”
Snoop said the only sport that would get him close to professional wrestling was joining the amateur wrestling team in high school.
“There was no pro wrestling,” he said. “The closest thing to do is do amateur wrestling. I had to start there.”
Hear Strikes also talk about training mixed marital arts, title defense and former World Wrestling Network stars who are now in WWE by clicking the link:
http://rodolforoman.com/snoop-strikes-set-to-defend-cruiserweight-strap/
The Roman Show
Rodolfo Roman
Freelance Writer/TV Producer/Reporter
https://www.facebook.com/RodolfoRRoman
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments