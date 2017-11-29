Pro wrestling schedule in South Florida with video interviews

Upcoming pro wrestling events, shows in South Florida
- Platinum Pro in Fort Lauderdale
PPW will return to Fort Lauderdale with its one-year anniversary show (Season Beatings 2) on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Platinum Pro Arena at the VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St., 33315.
PPW Silverweight Champion Maxx Stardom
Diamonds Division Champion Aria Blake
Also, former TNA Impact Wrestling star Sam Shaw, Impact Wrestling Knockout Ava Storie (Brandi Lauren), Jay Rios, Craig Classic, Chris Silvio, Amber Nova, Zack Monstar, Dez Griffin, El Blanco Loco, Helen Vale, Jumal King, Chasyn Rance, ‘Tha Prodigy’ JDawg Brooks, Madd Dawg Williams, and more.
The first 30 fans will receive a free gift. There will be raffles with cool prizes.
Also a free meet-n-greet before the show.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
All ages welcome. All tickets $20.
Tickets available in advance through Ticketbud. Just search Platinum Pro Wrestling on Ticketbud.com, the official trusted advanced ticket site of PPW.
Seasons Beatings 2 is Sponsored by: Now Trending 24/7, Hungry Howie’s (All four Broward locations), and Collectibles Cafe Inc.
#PlatinumProWrestling
A Cut Above The Rest
Visit facebook.com/platinumprowrestling
- Sweetwater Wrestling in Miami
The Sweetwater Wrestling Fan Fest, presented by City of Sweetwater Commissioner Cecilia Holtz-Alonso, is Saturday, Dec 9 at Jose Mas Canosa Park, 250 SW 114th Ave., Miami.
The event is free.
There will be a meet-n-greet with former WCW star Glacier, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Bell time 6 p.m.
Triple Threat Match for the Sweetwater Title: Former TNA Star Jesse Neal vs. ROH and International Star Chris Silvio vs. Maxx Stardom, who has appeared on NXT TV. The special enforcer is WWE alum The Warlord.
Former RONIN Heavyweight Champion, Alex Chamberlainn vs. 205 LIVE’s Mr. Studtacular Brysin Scott.
Dream Match: Must be a Winner: Ernest R. Alexander (ERA), who has appeared on WWE TV, vs. The Young Lion Alexander James.
FEDERATED Heavyweight Championship Match: Rey Fury (c) vs. Vertigo The Cure Rivera.
Grudge Match: Alexander Zane vs. Dez Griffin.
The Mecha Wolf vs. Lacey Lane
Three-Way Lucha Strong Style Match: Locura vs. The Aztec Warrior Alex Cruz vs. The Anti-Luchador Markos Espada with Mila Naniki.
As seen on WWE NXT, The Metro Brothers vs. Sasso Rivera and a mystery tag team partner.
Womens Wild Card Tag Team Match: Team Florida (Mila Naniki and Roxy Rouge) vs. Team New England/New Orleans (Hellen Vale and Amaiya Jade).
Reserve your free tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweetwater-wrestling-fan-fest-…
Donations are welcome at the door or via Eventbrite.
- CCW in Coral Springs
CCW with WWE alum MVP and Hurricane Helms is 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N. University Dr. in North Broward County.
MVP is a Miami original who got his pro wrestling start on the South Florida indies.
The main event is CCW Champ G.O.A.T. vs. Santos in a steel cage.
Also see Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden, Southeastern Champ Cha Cha Charlie, Flamboyant Johnny Walker, Anna Diaz, Jimmy Jannetty, Florida indie star Kahagas, a Battle Royal and more.
Visit www.ccwevents.com.
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
Ever wanted to be a pro wrestler? A referee? A valet/manager? The Main Event Training Center is in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-548-5779.
- FEW in Coral Springs
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at Coral Springs High School, 7201 W. Sample Rd. in (South Florida) Coral Springs 33065.
WWE alum Jack Swagger, Ryback and The Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher), WWE Hall of Famers Teddy Long and Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, TNA Wrestling alum The Pope D’Angelo Dinero, FEW Flares Women’s Champ MJ Jenkins, Soulman Alex G, Sweet Johnny Velvet, Red Velvett, JB Cool, Lea Nox, and more.
Visit:
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
For information on the FEW wrestling training center in Miami, call 305-742-0353.
- Gangrel Wrestling Asylum Show/Toy Drive
The new Gangrel Wrestling Asylum has a free wrestling show coupled with a toy drive at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 at its training center at1982 Tigertail Blvd., Bldg 9, in Dania Beach.
WWE alum Gangrel has trained wrestlers in California and Florida.
https://www.facebook.com/GWAFLORIDA/
- WWE Raw TV in Miami
WWE Raw is live on New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1, 2018) at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home to the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m. Raw will broadcast live at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.
Tickets are on sale.
Visit http://www.aaarena.com/events/detail/wwe-raw-1
Check out https://twitter.com/WWE
- BluePrint in Deerfield Beach
BluePrint Pro Wrestling’s debut is Saturday, Jan. 6 at the DS SportsPlex, 3650 SW 10th St., off Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach.
Flip Gordon vs. Matt Cross and more.
Visit www.BluePrintWrestling.com.
- Brain Buster in Hollywood
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling returns to Hollywood on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at the Elks Lodge, 7190 Davie Rd. Ext. 33024.
Pre-show meet-n-greet with WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko.
Also, WWE alum Monster Tarver, Martin Stone (NXT alum Danny Burch), Brandi Lauren (Impact Wrestling’s Ava Storie), International superstar Santana Garrett, Jon Davis, Kory Chavis, Rhett Giddins, Vandal, Craig Classic, Aaron Epic, Hughes, Maxx Stardom and more.
General admission $10, VIP $15.
Tickets: www.paypal.me.brainbusterpro
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
- FSCW in Miami
Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling returns to the MACC for Paradise City Comic Con from Jan 12-14 at the Miami Airport Convention Center.
FSCW features pro wrestling matches with trained pro wrestlers in cosplay.
Past shows included Skeletor, Evillynn, Mr. Satan with Jimmy Firecracker, Deadpool, Bane, Jinx, The Mario Brothers, Yoko Littner, Roadhog, Junk Rat, Vixen, The Shocker, Batroc The Leaper, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Mileena, Dovahkiin, Sabretooth, T-Rex with John Hammond, Team Rocket and more.
Indie wrestlers involved include Leva Bates, Angel Rose, Su Yung, Clara Sinclare, Zane Riley, Jake Manning, and Jason Cade. Debuting are Leon Scott as Beast-Man (He-Man), Lea Nox as Yang Xiao Long (RWBY) and Milo Beasley taking over duties as Shocker.
Big matches are the FSCW title match between Mr. Satan (Edward Main Man Malken) and Skeletor (Alex Chamberlain) and a Tag Team Turmoil Championship Match featuring Team Rocket (Dynamite DiDi and Kelevra), Junkrat and Roadhog (Aron Agony and Riley), Deadpool and Jinx (Manning and Bates), Shocker and Batroc (Beasley and John Beaver), the Gotham Goons (Gentleman Jim Sherbert and TC Read), and a mystery tag team.
Your commissioner is Dan Parella as Zapp Brannigan from Futurama. Your ring announcer The Voice Heather Kid Cadet Reicher as April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
http://paradisecitycomiccon.com/fantasy-super-cosplay-wrestling-fscw/
Pentagon Dark from “Lucha Underground” will be a special guest at the comic con. “Lucha Underground” is on El Rey Network.
- WWE alum Batista at Florida Supercon
WWE alum Batista, who stars in Guardians of the Galaxy, will be at Florida Supercon on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.
http://floridasupercon.com/dave-bautista/
Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling, which features pro wrestling matches with trained pro wrestlers in cosplay, will also be part of Florida Supercon from July 12-15.
