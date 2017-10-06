UFC 216 fighter Pearl Gonzalez on The Roman Show

The UFC’s Pearl Gonzalez (6-2) is fighting with a different mindset as she is set to make her second appearance inside the octagon against a newcomer.
Gonzales will meet Poliana Botelho (5-1) in Las Vegas at UFC 216 on Saturday, Oct. 7. She spoke to The Roman Show prior to her fight.
Ironically, both fought for the Xtreme Fighting Championship (XFC), but this marks the first time they square off.
“She is strong,” Gonzalez said. “She has a 100 percent knockout rate.”
She said she feels good days away from her fight.
“I am amazing,” she added. “I’ve had a nine week camp. I am ready to get in there and show myself. The last fight I think I was caught in the moment. I want to take advantage this time and show what I have.”
Gonzalez says she has been working with mental aspect of fighting. She made her debut earlier this year where she felt the butterflies.
“I did,” she said. “I was ready and focused when the moment came. The lights were bright. Ring announcer Bruce Buffer was amazing. I think I got lost in the moment. I wasn’t focused and mentally sharp. I came back home and thought about what I did wrong. I’ve been working on what I needed to change. I needed to see who I am as an MMA fighter.”
Hear the complete interview where she shares her thoughts about the current UFC strawweight division, music and more.
For the entire interview, click:
http://rodolforoman.com/wordpress/ufcs-pearl-gonzalez-in-search-for-first-octagon-victory/
