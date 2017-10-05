WWE with Champ Jinder Mahal going to India

WWE and Sony Pictures Networks India announced that WWE LIVE will return to India with two shows in New Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9. They will feature India’s own and WWE Champ The Modern-Day Maharaja Jinder Mahal with the Singh Brothers.
Posted By Jim Varsallone

October 05, 2017 12:51 PM

WWE and Sony Pictures Networks India announced that WWE LIVE will return to India with two shows in New Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9.

Ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

The shows will feature “The Modern-Day Maharaja” and current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who will be accompanied by The Singh Brothers. In addition, WWE LIVE will feature WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and more.*

“It is an honor to represent the people of India every time I step into the ring, and it will be a true privilege to perform for them live,” Mahal said in a release.

“WWE enjoys a large, dedicated following in India, with the highest TV viewership after only cricket,” said Mr. Rajesh Kaul, President, Sports and Distribution Business, Sony Pictures Networks. “We are delighted to announce to our loyal fans the return of WWE LIVE, presenting them with an opportunity that will take them closer to their favorite WWE Superstars.”

Sheetesh Srivastava, Vice President and General Manager, WWE India. “added: “Following overwhelming demand from our massive and passionate fan base in India, we are excited to bring WWE LIVE back to New Delhi for two shows of spectacular, non-stop, family-friendly entertainment. I know our fans cannot wait to fill the Indira Gandhi Stadium and welcome back their favorite WWE Superstars.”

Sony Pictures Networks India offers WWE programming, including Raw, SmackDown LIVE, Main Event, NXT, Total Divas, and monthly specials, such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam, on Sony TEN 1 and Sony MAX. Earlier this year, WWE Sunday Dhamaal, an exclusive new weekly highlights show in Hindi, launched on Sony MAX, giving Indian fans a unique, localized WWE viewing experience.

*Talent line-up subject to change.

