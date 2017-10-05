Michael Kingston, the creator of “Headlocked” the comic book series, with Bane (Stevie Stamos) and Skeletor (Alex Chamberlain) of Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling. Featuring pro wrestlers in cosplay, FSCW will be in action at Animate! Florida from Oct. 6-8 at The Miami Airport Convention Center.
Fighting

FSCW returns to Animate! Florida

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

October 05, 2017 4:05 AM

Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling will be at Animate! Florida from Oct. 6-8 at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

Animate! Florida is a three-day celebration of Anime, Animation, Cosplay, and Video Games, with some of the biggest names in the anime and animation industries, cosplayers, comedians, entertainers, and more. There will be hundreds of events, such as celebrity Q&As, costume contests, video games, comedy shows, exhibitors, and artists.

https://register.growtix.com/schedule/animate_florida_2017

The crowd-pleasing FSCW features matches with trained pro wrestlers who depict comic book, video game, movie, TV and anime type characters, catering to the comic-con audience.

FSCW will conduct a show each night. They will also have pre-show Q&As and post-show meet-n-greets.

You never know who will show up. Martin Kove as his Cobra Kai Sensei John Kresse character from Karate Kid fame appeared at a FSCW show at Florida Supercon in July in Fort Lauderdale.

For more information on FSCW, click the link:

http://animateflorida.com/fantasy-super-cosplay-wrestling-fscw/

For Animate! Florida information, click below.

http://animateflorida.com/

