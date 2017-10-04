Interview with WCW alum Tony Schiavone for GorillaPosition.com

Longtime WCW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discusses his life today, his successful foray into the world of podcasting and his return to announcing at MLW One-Shot on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Orlando.
He was interviewed by Ryan K. Boman for The GorillaPosition.com.
To hear the interview, click this link:
https://thegorillaposition.com/2017/10/04/a-voice-for-the-ages/
Also visit https://thegorillaposition.com/
PRO WRESTLING On The WEB
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments