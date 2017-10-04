Video interview with UFC Ill Will Brooks of American Top Team

Video Interview at American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek with UFC lightweight Will Brooks, a former defensive back at Harper Junior College in Palatine, Ill., who will compete at UFC 216 on Saturday, Oct. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
A former Bellator champ, Brooks (19-3) fights The Carny Nik Lentz (29-8-2), which will be seen on FX at 8 p.m., before the pay-per-view showing.
Brooks, a new father who trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, discusses winning a Bellator title, growing up in the inner city of Chicago, his parents, his nickname, playing football, depression, transitioning to MMA, the Chicago Bears, Walter Payton, pizza and more.
Video interview with Ill Will Brooks
UFC 216
In the main event on pay-per-view, No.2 El Cucuy Tony Ferguson (23-3) faces No.7 The Motown Phenom Kevin Lee (16-2) for the interim lightweight title.
Also, Flyweight champ Demetrious Mighty Mouse Johnson (26-2-1) defends his title against No.3 The Tazmexican Devil Ray Borg (11-2).
UFC Will Brooks Bio
NICKNAME: Ill Will Brooks
WEIGHT CLASS: Lightweight
AGE: 30 - Born 10/8/86
HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 5-10/155
REACH: 72”
STANCE: Orthodox
BIRTHPLACE: Chicago
FIGHTING OUT OF: Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Chicago
LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English
STYLE: MMA
TRAINER: American Top Team. Kami (Head coach), Mike Brown (Assistant head coach), Mikey Rod (Boxing coach) and Steve Bruno (MMA striking coach).
STRENGTHS: Well-rounded
TRAINING: I train 2-3 times a day depending on what day it is. Every day is a different day of drills, from wrestling, grappling, boxing, conditioning, sparring and MMA striking. I follow whatever schedule my coach has for me that day.
PROFESSIONAL MMA RECORD: 19-3
Favorite grappling technique: Head and arm choke
