MMA lightweight Ill Will Brooks of American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek brings his 19-3 record into the octagon against The Carny Nik Lentz (29-8-2) at UFC 216 on Saturday, Oct. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMA lightweight Ill Will Brooks of American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek brings his 19-3 record into the octagon against The Carny Nik Lentz (29-8-2) at UFC 216 on Saturday, Oct. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Courtesy UFC
MMA lightweight Ill Will Brooks of American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek brings his 19-3 record into the octagon against The Carny Nik Lentz (29-8-2) at UFC 216 on Saturday, Oct. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Courtesy UFC

Fighting

Video interview with UFC Ill Will Brooks of American Top Team

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

October 04, 2017 3:15 AM

Video Interview at American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek with UFC lightweight Will Brooks, a former defensive back at Harper Junior College in Palatine, Ill., who will compete at UFC 216 on Saturday, Oct. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A former Bellator champ, Brooks (19-3) fights The Carny Nik Lentz (29-8-2), which will be seen on FX at 8 p.m., before the pay-per-view showing.

Brooks, a new father who trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, discusses winning a Bellator title, growing up in the inner city of Chicago, his parents, his nickname, playing football, depression, transitioning to MMA, the Chicago Bears, Walter Payton, pizza and more.

---

Video interview with Ill Will Brooks

Social Media

Brooks Twitter https://twitter.com/ILLxWillBrooks?lang=en

ATT Twiter https://twitter.com/AmericanTopTeam?lang=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanTopTeam/

UFC 216

In the main event on pay-per-view, No.2 El Cucuy Tony Ferguson (23-3) faces No.7 The Motown Phenom Kevin Lee (16-2) for the interim lightweight title.

Also, Flyweight champ Demetrious Mighty Mouse Johnson (26-2-1) defends his title against No.3 The Tazmexican Devil Ray Borg (11-2).

There’s more.

For that more, click the link:

http://www.ufc.com/event/UFC-216?id=

#UFC216

@UFC

UFC Will Brooks Bio

NICKNAME: Ill Will Brooks

WEIGHT CLASS: Lightweight

AGE: 30 - Born 10/8/86

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 5-10/155

REACH: 72”

STANCE: Orthodox

BIRTHPLACE: Chicago

FIGHTING OUT OF: Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Chicago

LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English

STYLE: MMA

TRAINER: American Top Team. Kami (Head coach), Mike Brown (Assistant head coach), Mikey Rod (Boxing coach) and Steve Bruno (MMA striking coach).

STRENGTHS: Well-rounded

TRAINING: I train 2-3 times a day depending on what day it is. Every day is a different day of drills, from wrestling, grappling, boxing, conditioning, sparring and MMA striking. I follow whatever schedule my coach has for me that day.

PROFESSIONAL MMA RECORD: 19-3

Favorite grappling technique: Head and arm choke

Twitter account name: @illwillbrooks86

Facebook account: ILL WILL Brooks fan page

Instagram account: @illwillbrooks86

- Fighting On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight 1:49

The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight
Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community 2:52

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

View More Video