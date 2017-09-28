Hardys, McIntyre, Riot, Rock-n-Roll on WWE 2K18 deluxe edition

2K recently announced the DLC for the WWE 2K18 video game, revealing who and what will be available to download on the game’s deluxe edition through its season pass.
That includes the Accelerator ($5), which unlocks every WWE Superstar and Legend in the game with the exception of the downloadable wrestlers. It also can be used to decide the overall rankings and attributes of all playable characters.
WWE 2K18 DLC also provides the NXT Generation Pack ($10), which comes with NXT Superstars Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan and Ruby Riot.
The Enduring Icons Pack ($10), meanwhile, features the returning Hardy Boyz and recent WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and The Rock-n-Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson).
The dates of release for each DLC pack varies from late 2017 to early 2018.
“WWE 2K18’s downloadable content will deliver a notable combination of playable WWE Superstars, NXT Superstars and WWE Hall of Famers, as well as popular annual requests like new gameplay moves,” Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts, said in a press release.
“This content aligns with WWE 2K18’s ultimate mission – providing players with authentic and simulation-based WWE gameplay, the largest playable roster in WWE games history and the freedom to create and control their experiences, be it through MyCareer, the Creation Suite or other notable features – and for a great overall value.”
The following DLC packs will be available to download separately (or together with the game’s deluxe edition or season pass):
Accelerator
- Players will gain access to all unlockable content available at launch in the game’s VC Purchasable section (excluding downloadable content)
- Players can also decide the overall rankings and attribute levels for all playable characters throughout the life of the product
- The Accelerator will be available for $4.99
Enduring Icons Pack
- Playable WWE Superstars: The Hardy Boyz
- Playable WWE Hall of Famers: Beth Phoenix and The Rock-n-Roll Express
- The Enduring Icons Pack will be available for $9.99
MyPlayer Kick Start
- Players will gain access to unlock and boost MyPlayer ratings and attributes made available at launch as part of the game’s MyCareer mode
- Players can also unlock all clothing made available at launch that provides attribute boosts in MyCareer
- MyPlayer Kick Start will be available for $9.99
New Moves Pack
- Explore a wide variety of new in-game moves, including the Tie Breaker (made popular by WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger); the Crash Landing (made popular by NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno); the Pumphandle Death Valley Driver (made popular by NXT Superstar Akam); and the Swinging Sleeper Slam (made popular by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page)
- The New Moves Pack will be available for $3.99.
NXT Generation Pack
- Playable WWE and NXT Superstars: Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan and Ruby Riot
- The NXT Generation Pack will be available for $9.99.
WWE 2K18
WWE 2K18 will be released for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One on Oct. 17. The game will also be available on Oct. 13 for those who purchase the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition and WWE 2K18 Collector’s Edition for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One.
